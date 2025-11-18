Ratio Review: Analyzing GDS Holdings Limited ADR (GDS)’s Price-to-Cash and Price-to-Free Cash Flow

Those determined to outshine the market strategically focus on the selection of individual stocks. Well-chosen stocks have the potential to substantially boost your wealth.

After finishing at $29.66 in the prior trading day, GDS Holdings Limited ADR (NASDAQ: GDS) closed at $29.35, down -1.05%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.05 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.74 million shares were traded. GDS stock price reached its highest trading level at $30.88 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $29.22.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of GDS by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.22 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 31.13. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.00 and its Current Ratio is at 2.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.88 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.70.

On August 12, 2025, RBC Capital Mkts Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Sector Perform but kept the price unchanged to $48. JP Morgan Upgraded its Neutral to Overweight on July 16, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $46.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 15 ’25 when LIM AH DOO bought 3,300 shares for $38.21 per share.

Liang Yan bought 5,000 shares of GDS for $191,050 on Sep 15 ’25. On Sep 12 ’25, another insider, Wei Huang, who serves as the Officer of the company, bought 1,718,671 shares for $38.50 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, GDS now has a Market Capitalization of 5620880896 and an Enterprise Value of 79916957696. As of this moment, GDS’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 2024.14. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.77 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.78. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 7.309 whereas that against EBITDA is 16.842.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for GDS is 0.38, which has changed by 0.5071138 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.1380992 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, GDS has reached a high of $52.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $16.92. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -18.56%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -8.02%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 2.58M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1306530 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 200.93M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 196.52M. Insiders hold about 2.19% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 34.10% stake in the company. Shares short for GDS as of 1761868800 were 9571252 with a Short Ratio of 3.71, compared to 1759190400 on 9531076. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9571252 and a Short% of Float of 8.2399994.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 1.0 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.86, with high estimates of -$0.86 and low estimates of -$0.86.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $9.6 and -$1.82 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.22. EPS for the following year is -$0.45, with 5.0 analysts recommending between $0.35 and -$1.28.

Revenue Estimates

8 analysts predict $2.88B in revenue for. The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.95B to a low estimate of $2.81B. As of. The current estimate, GDS Holdings Limited ADR’s year-ago sales were $2.97BFor the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.95B. There is a high estimate of $3.06B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.87B.

A total of 22 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GDS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $11.62B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $11.28B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $11.46B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $10.32BBased on 22 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $12.9B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $13.58B and the low estimate is $12.33B.

