Ratio Review: Analyzing International Tower Hill Mines Ltd (THM)’s Price-to-Cash and Price-to-Free Cash Flow

After finishing at $1.66 in the prior trading day, International Tower Hill Mines Ltd (AMEX: THM) closed at $1.61, down -3.01%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$3.01 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.55 million shares were traded. THM stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.735 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.59.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of THM by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 8.24 and its Current Ratio is at 8.24. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of. The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Barclays on October 05, 2020, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $5.

On October 05, 2020, B. Riley Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $5. On August 13, 2014, H.C. Wainwright started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $1.H.C. Wainwright initiated its Buy rating on August 13, 2014, with a $1 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 03 ’25 when PAULSON & CO. INC. bought 6,040,408 shares for $0.48 per share. The transaction valued at 2,900,000 led to the insider holds 70,239,388 shares of the business.

Electrum Strategic Opportuniti bought 1,152,091 shares of THM for $553,119 on Feb 27 ’25. The 10% Owner now owns 28,765,672 shares after completing the transaction at $0.48 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, THM now has a Market Capitalization of 339666016 and an Enterprise Value of 332417792.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for THM is 0.72, which has changed by 2.6086957 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.1380992 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, THM has reached a high of $3.13, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.42. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -9.45%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 48.65%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 891.45K shares per day over the past 3-months and 739080 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 207.89M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 178.09M. Insiders hold about 14.33% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 62.47% stake in the company. Shares short for THM as of 1761868800 were 700773 with a Short Ratio of 0.79, compared to 1759190400 on 156371. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 700773 and a Short% of Float of 0.83.