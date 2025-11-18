Ratios in Focus: Analyzing Coinbase Global Inc (COIN)’s Price-to-Cash and Price-to-Free Cash Flow

Abby Carey

Earnings

In the pursuit of market outperformance, investors navigate the landscape of stock selection. The right picks can play a pivotal role in enhancing your wealth.

In the latest session, Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ: COIN) closed at $263.95 down -7.06% from its previous closing price of $284.0. In other words, the price has decreased by -$7.06 from its previous closing price. On the day, 15.56 million shares were traded. COIN stock price reached its highest trading level at $277.83 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $258.22.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Coinbase Global Inc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 5.25 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 23.56. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.40 and its Current Ratio is at 2.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.48 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.38.

On October 30, 2025, H.C. Wainwright Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Sell but kept the price unchanged to $425. JP Morgan Upgraded its Neutral to Overweight on October 24, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $404.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 17 ’25 when Brian Armstrong bought 40,000 shares for $263.95 per share.

Alesia Haas bought 7,242 shares of COIN for $1,983,553 on Nov 17 ’25. On Nov 10 ’25, another insider, Armstrong Brian, who serves as the Chairman and CEO of the company, sold 25,000 shares for $320.67 each. As a result, the insider received 8,016,807 and left with 526 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, COIN now has a Market Capitalization of 71172489216 and an Enterprise Value of 69183463424. As of this moment, Coinbase’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 22.85, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 37.59. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 8.14 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.43. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 9.387 whereas that against EBITDA is 28.835.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for COIN is 3.70, which has changed by -0.124996126 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.1380992 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, COIN has reached a high of $444.64, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $142.58. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -20.67%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -6.68%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, COIN has traded an average of 9.17M shares per day and 10002310 over the past ten days. A total of 227.16M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 220.07M. Insiders hold about 18.38% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 53.42% stake in the company. Shares short for COIN as of 1761868800 were 13396719 with a Short Ratio of 1.46, compared to 1759190400 on 13429182. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 13396719 and a Short% of Float of 5.9299998.

Earnings Estimates

The market rating for Coinbase Global Inc (COIN) is a result of the insights provided by 20.0 analysts actively involved in the assessment.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.49, with high estimates of $2.02 and low estimates of $0.79.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $8.97 and $7.33 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $8.07. EPS for the following year is $6.74, with 26.0 analysts recommending between $9.8 and $3.64.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 22 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $1.96B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $2.21B to a low estimate of $1.77B. As of. The current estimate, Coinbase Global Inc’s year-ago sales were $2.27BFor the next quarter, 22 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.02B. There is a high estimate of $2.29B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.82B.

A total of 29 analysts have provided revenue estimates for COIN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $9.15B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $7.17B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $7.44B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $6.56BBased on 29 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $8.65B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $12.67B and the low estimate is $7.29B.

