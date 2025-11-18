Ratios in Focus: Analyzing Lemonade Inc (LMND)’s Price-to-Cash and Price-to-Free Cash Flow

In the quest to outshine the broader market, stock pickers diligently seek out stocks with the potential for superior performance. Making the right choices can significantly elevate your wealth.

In the latest session, Lemonade Inc (NYSE: LMND) closed at $67.07 down -4.85% from its previous closing price of $70.49. In other words, the price has decreased by -$4.85 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2.25 million shares were traded. LMND stock price reached its highest trading level at $72.35 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $65.51.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Lemonade Inc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.29 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.02.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of. The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Cantor Fitzgerald on August 13, 2025, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $60.

On April 08, 2025, Morgan Stanley Downgraded its rating to Underweight which previously was Equal-Weight but kept the price unchanged to $24. Morgan Stanley Upgraded its Underweight to Equal-Weight on November 20, 2024, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $23 to $42.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 11 ’25 when BIXBY TIMOTHY E sold 30,000 shares for $75.51 per share. The transaction valued at 2,265,300 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

Eckstein Adina sold 40,000 shares of LMND for $2,920,800 on Nov 07 ’25. The Chief Operating Officer now owns 227,987 shares after completing the transaction at $73.02 per share. On Nov 10 ’25, another insider, Eckstein Adina, who serves as the Chief Operating Officer of the company, sold 5,988 shares for $78.00 each. As a result, the insider received 467,064 and left with 227,987 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, LMND now has a Market Capitalization of 5012209664 and an Enterprise Value of 4794509824. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 9.29 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 9.70. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 7.283 whereas that against EBITDA is -32.682.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for LMND is 2.11, which has changed by 0.75610363 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.1380992 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, LMND has reached a high of $83.77, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $24.31. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 15.86%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 55.94%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, LMND has traded an average of 2.62M shares per day and 4326430 over the past ten days. A total of 74.67M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 61.62M. Insiders hold about 17.54% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 54.92% stake in the company. Shares short for LMND as of 1761868800 were 15139663 with a Short Ratio of 5.78, compared to 1759190400 on 16314978. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 15139663 and a Short% of Float of 26.729999999999997.

Earnings Estimates

At present, 9.0 analysts are actively evaluating the performance of Lemonade Inc (LMND) in the stock market.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.6, with high estimates of -$0.41 and low estimates of -$0.87.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.31 and -$2.42 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.38. EPS for the following year is -$1.68, with 10.0 analysts recommending between -$1.37 and -$1.96.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 7 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $216.79M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $220.1M to a low estimate of $206M. As of. The current estimate, Lemonade Inc’s year-ago sales were $148.8MFor the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $238.62M. There is a high estimate of $255.1M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $214.7M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LMND’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $729.93M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $725.7M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $728.79M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $526.5MBased on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.15B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.24B and the low estimate is $965.6M.