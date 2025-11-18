Ratios in Focus: Analyzing Myomo Inc (MYO)’s Price-to-Cash and Price-to-Free Cash Flow

Investors seeking to outperform the market often focus on hand-picking stocks. Selecting the right ones has proven to be a key factor in boosting wealth.

In the latest session, Myomo Inc (AMEX: MYO) closed at $0.77 down -5.63% from its previous closing price of $0.82. In other words, the price has decreased by -$5.63 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.67 million shares were traded. MYO stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.8391 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.77.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Myomo Inc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.10 and its Current Ratio is at 2.49. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.84 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.70.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of. The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Craig Hallum on July 31, 2024, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $7.

On May 20, 2024, Lake Street started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $7. On December 15, 2023, H.C. Wainwright started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $6.50.H.C. Wainwright initiated its Buy rating on December 15, 2023, with a $6.50 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 25 ’25 when KIRK THOMAS F bought 50,000 shares for $1.15 per share. The transaction valued at 57,500 led to the insider holds 474,420 shares of the business.

KIRK THOMAS F bought 50,000 shares of MYO for $55,000 on Aug 18 ’25. The Director now owns 424,420 shares after completing the transaction at $1.10 per share. On Aug 15 ’25, another insider, GUDONIS PAUL R, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, bought 50,000 shares for $0.95 each. As a result, the insider paid 47,295 and bolstered with 1,259,013 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MYO now has a Market Capitalization of 29595352 and an Enterprise Value of 29338756. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.71 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.02. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.705 whereas that against EBITDA is -2.623.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for MYO is 1.04, which has changed by -0.8344828 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.1380992 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, MYO has reached a high of $7.17, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.78. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -19.33%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -72.93%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, MYO has traded an average of 1.72M shares per day and 832450 over the past ten days. A total of 38.43M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 35.58M. Insiders hold about 7.44% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 44.30% stake in the company. Shares short for MYO as of 1761868800 were 3058246 with a Short Ratio of 1.77, compared to 1759190400 on 2385085. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3058246 and a Short% of Float of 8.3000004.

Earnings Estimates

The market rating of Myomo Inc (MYO) is currently shaped by the ongoing analysis conducted by 3.0 analysts closely monitoring its performance.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.08, with high estimates of -$0.07 and low estimates of -$0.09.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.36 and -$0.36 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.36. EPS for the following year is -$0.27, with 4.0 analysts recommending between -$0.24 and -$0.31.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 5 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $10.86M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $11.76M to a low estimate of $10.43M. As of. The current estimate, Myomo Inc’s year-ago sales were $12.07MFor the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $10.56M. There is a high estimate of $11.1M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $9.82M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MYO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $40.86M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $38.9M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $40.11M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $32.55MBased on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $47.88M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $52.93M and the low estimate is $42.8M.