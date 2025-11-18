Ratios in Focus: Analyzing NET Power Inc (NPWR)’s Price-to-Cash and Price-to-Free Cash Flow

Beyond market averages, investors seeking exceptional growth focus on the art of stock selection. The right picks can significantly contribute to the expansion of your wealth.

In the latest session, NET Power Inc (NYSE: NPWR) closed at $2.77 down -1.77% from its previous closing price of $2.82. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.77 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.8 million shares were traded. NPWR stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.96 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.62.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of NET Power Inc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 16.58 and its Current Ratio is at 16.58. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.03 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.02.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 31 ’25 when 8 Rivers Capital, LLC sold 18,116 shares for $4.05 per share. The transaction valued at 73,419 led to the insider holds 1,847,130 shares of the business.

8 Rivers Capital, LLC sold 8,477 shares of NPWR for $33,929 on Nov 03 ’25. The 10% Owner now owns 1,838,653 shares after completing the transaction at $4.00 per share. On Oct 31 ’25, another insider, NPEH, LLC, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 18,116 shares for $4.05 each. As a result, the insider received 73,419 and left with 1,847,130 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NPWR now has a Market Capitalization of 215735792 and an Enterprise Value of 309804736.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for NPWR is 0.84, which has changed by -0.78173375 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.1380992 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, NPWR has reached a high of $14.12, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.48. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -15.65%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -15.82%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, NPWR has traded an average of 1.68M shares per day and 1562570 over the past ten days. A total of 77.88M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 73.48M. Insiders hold about 5.66% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 41.91% stake in the company. Shares short for NPWR as of 1761868800 were 5123349 with a Short Ratio of 3.05, compared to 1759190400 on 4762291. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5123349 and a Short% of Float of 12.3900004.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 1.0 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.1, with high estimates of -$0.08 and low estimates of -$0.12.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.94 and -$1.94 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.94. EPS for the following year is -$0.39, with 2.0 analysts recommending between -$0.33 and -$0.46.