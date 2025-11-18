Ratios in Focus: Analyzing Tevogen Bio Holdings Inc (TVGN)’s Price-to-Cash and Price-to-Free Cash Flow

In the journey to outperform the market, investors delve into the art of stock selection. Choosing the right stocks can be a powerful driver for wealth accumulation.

In the latest session, Tevogen Bio Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: TVGN) closed at $0.39 down -7.24% from its previous closing price of $0.42. In other words, the price has decreased by -$7.24 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.64 million shares were traded. TVGN stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.42 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.3834.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Tevogen Bio Holdings Inc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.31 and its Current Ratio is at 0.31.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of. The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, D. Boral Capital on March 04, 2025, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $10.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 09 ’25 when Saadi Ryan H. sold 1,438,206 shares for $1.23 per share. The transaction valued at 1,768,993 led to the insider holds 116,814,453 shares of the business.

Saadi Ryan H. bought 1,438,206 shares of TVGN for $1,582,027 on Jun 09 ’25. On Mar 12 ’25, another insider, Flomenberg Neal, who serves as the insider of the company, sold 232,968 shares for $1.09 each. As a result, the insider received 253,935 and left with 3,595,608 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TVGN now has a Market Capitalization of 76873128 and an Enterprise Value of 92165240.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for TVGN is -0.74, which has changed by -0.6933824 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.1380992 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, TVGN has reached a high of $1.92, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.42. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -43.57%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -62.55%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, TVGN has traded an average of 541.52K shares per day and 759760 over the past ten days. A total of 197.39M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 53.16M. Insiders hold about 72.97% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 2.46% stake in the company. Shares short for TVGN as of 1761868800 were 2228371 with a Short Ratio of 4.11, compared to 1759190400 on 2169920. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2228371 and a Short% of Float of 3.5900000000000003.

Earnings Estimates

The stock of Tevogen Bio Holdings Inc (TVGN) is currently being evaluated by 1 analysts who are actively contributing to its market rating.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.22 and -$0.22 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.22. EPS for the following year is -$0.24, with 1.0 analysts recommending between -$0.24 and -$0.24.