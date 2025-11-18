Ratios Reveal: Breaking Down Better Home & Finance Holding Co (BETR)’s Financial Health

For those desiring to outshine the market, the strategic selection of individual stocks is paramount. Well-chosen stocks have the potential to substantially boost your wealth.

Better Home & Finance Holding Co (NASDAQ: BETR) closed the day trading at $52.63 down -6.44% from the previous closing price of $56.25. In other words, the price has decreased by -$6.44 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.65 million shares were traded. BETR stock price reached its highest trading level at $57.4548 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $51.15.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of BETR, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.64 and its Current Ratio is at 0.64. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 10.84 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 3.89.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 17 ’25 when Kevin Ryan bought 12,755 shares for $53.86 per share.

Nicholas J. Calamari sold 12,528 shares of BETR for $742,687 on Oct 06 ’25. The CAO and Senior Counsel now owns 11,341 shares after completing the transaction at $59.28 per share. On Oct 06 ’25, another insider, Nicholas J. Calamari, who serves as the CAO and Senior Counsel of the company, sold 4,890 shares for $59.28 each. As a result, the insider received 289,888 and left with 0 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BETR now has a Market Capitalization of 826114048 and an Enterprise Value of 1300722048. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.91 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 16.18. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 8.937.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for BETR is 2.01, which has changed by 3.2229729 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.1380992 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, BETR has reached a high of $94.06, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.71. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -7.44%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 116.11%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, BETR traded about 850.29K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, BETR traded about 701640 shares per day. A total of 9.86M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 6.19M. Insiders hold about 59.56% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 15.49% stake in the company. Shares short for BETR as of 1761868800 were 862264 with a Short Ratio of 1.01, compared to 1759190400 on 1015693. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 862264 and a Short% of Float of 14.790000000000001.

Earnings Estimates

A comprehensive evaluation of Better Home & Finance Holding Co (BETR) is underway, with the input of 1 analysts contributing to its current rating.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$1.29, with high estimates of -$1.29 and low estimates of -$1.29.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$8.79 and -$8.79 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$8.79. EPS for the following year is -$2.89, with 2.0 analysts recommending between -$1.47 and -$4.32.

Revenue Estimates

For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $52.72M. There is a high estimate of $55.24M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $50.2M. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $264.63M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $284.73M and the low estimate is $247.67M.