Ratios Reveal: Breaking Down Fermi Inc (FRMI)’s Financial Health

Fermi Inc (NASDAQ: FRMI) closed the day trading at $18.35 up 0.33% from the previous closing price of $18.29. In other words, the price has increased by $0.33 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4.01 million shares were traded. FRMI stock price reached its highest trading level at $19.0 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $16.935.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of FRMI, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.81 and its Current Ratio is at 2.81. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.41 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.41.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of. The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, UBS on October 27, 2025, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $30.

On October 27, 2025, Stifel started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $29. On October 27, 2025, Rothschild & Co Redburn started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $31.Rothschild & Co Redburn initiated its Buy rating on October 27, 2025, with a $31 target price.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, FRMI now has a Market Capitalization of 11267366912.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FRMI has reached a high of $36.99, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $16.30. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -28.48%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -28.48%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, FRMI traded about 6.84M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, FRMI traded about 4171350 shares per day. A total of 574.98M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 215.44M. Insiders hold about 64.91% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 0.00% stake in the company.

Earnings Estimates

The stock of Fermi Inc (FRMI) is currently in the spotlight, with 1 analysts actively rating and assessing its market standing.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.02, with high estimates of -$0.01 and low estimates of -$0.03.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.06 and -$0.1 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.08. EPS for the following year is $0.42, with 4.0 analysts recommending between $0.53 and $0.27.