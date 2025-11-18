Ratios Reveal: Breaking Down Nebius Group N.V (NBIS)’s Financial Health

The pursuit of market outperformance leads investors to the practice of hand-picking stocks. Skillful choices can be a catalyst for significant wealth enhancement.

Nebius Group N.V (NASDAQ: NBIS) closed the day trading at $85.98 up 2.92% from the previous closing price of $83.54. In other words, the price has increased by $2.92 from its previous closing price. On the day, 23.2 million shares were traded. NBIS stock price reached its highest trading level at $89.65 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $83.59.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of NBIS, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 9.59 and its Current Ratio is at 6.57. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.94 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.93.

On July 14, 2025, Goldman started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $68. On June 05, 2025, Arete started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $84.Arete initiated its Buy rating on June 05, 2025, with a $84 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 01 ’25 when Volozh Arkadiy bought 38,099 shares for $110.52 per share.

Ryan Charles E bought 49,504 shares of NBIS for $4,415,261 on Sep 12 ’25. On Sep 11 ’25, another insider, Arkadiy Volozh, who serves as the Officer, Director, 10% Stakeho of the company, bought 4,132,656 shares for $65.47 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NBIS now has a Market Capitalization of 21650384896 and an Enterprise Value of 21424584704. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 62.19 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.50. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 58.972 whereas that against EBITDA is -75.839.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for NBIS is 6.18, which has changed by 3.0455208 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.1380992 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, NBIS has reached a high of $141.10, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $17.39. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -22.13%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 45.84%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, NBIS traded about 18.96M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, NBIS traded about 26014760 shares per day. A total of 218.16M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 202.09M. Insiders hold about 18.87% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 36.65% stake in the company. Shares short for NBIS as of 1761868800 were 24015750 with a Short Ratio of 1.27, compared to 1759190400 on 23787898. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 24015750 and a Short% of Float of 11.1499995.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 2 different market analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.06, with high estimates of $0.62 and low estimates of -$0.5.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1 and $0.6 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.86. EPS for the following year is -$3.04, with 3.0 analysts recommending between -$1.8 and -$4.43.

Revenue Estimates

5 analysts predict $251.05M in revenue for. The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $281.23M to a low estimate of $220.5M. As of. The current estimate, Nebius Group N.V’s year-ago sales were $37.9MFor the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $471.67M. There is a high estimate of $768.95M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $287.8M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NBIS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $587.73M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $525M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $558.05M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $117.5MBased on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.66B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.38B and the low estimate is $1.22B.