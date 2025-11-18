Ratios Reveal: Breaking Down Tharimmune Inc (THAR)’s Financial Health

Seeking to outpace the market, investors engage in the art of selecting individual stocks. The right picks can play a pivotal role in boosting your wealth.

Tharimmune Inc (NASDAQ: THAR) closed the day trading at $2.78 down -4.47% from the previous closing price of $2.91. In other words, the price has decreased by -$4.47 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.53 million shares were traded. THAR stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.0 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.73.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of THAR, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.98 and its Current Ratio is at 4.98. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.03 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 20 ’25 when Gravitas Capital LP bought 337,838 shares for $1.48 per share. The transaction valued at 500,000 led to the insider holds 732,424 shares of the business.

Parikh Sanam bought 1,000 shares of THAR for $1,450 on Jun 20 ’25. The Director now owns 1,770 shares after completing the transaction at $1.45 per share. On Jun 20 ’25, another insider, Appajosyula Sireesh, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, bought 61,496 shares for $1.48 each. As a result, the insider paid 90,973 and bolstered with 64,868 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, THAR now has a Market Capitalization of 97116296 and an Enterprise Value of 12044382.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for THAR is 1.43, which has changed by 0.19753087 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.1380992 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, THAR has reached a high of $9.08, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.95. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -9.80%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 31.34%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, THAR traded about 10.89M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, THAR traded about 6668860 shares per day. A total of 35.04M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 29.67M. Insiders hold about 15.33% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 2.30% stake in the company. Shares short for THAR as of 1761868800 were 163991 with a Short Ratio of 0.02, compared to 1759190400 on 354919. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 163991 and a Short% of Float of 3.0700000000000003.