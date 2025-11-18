Ratios Reveal: Breaking Down Zynex Inc (ZYXI)’s Financial Health

Those determined to outshine the market strategically focus on the selection of individual stocks. Well-chosen stocks have the potential to substantially boost your wealth.

Zynex Inc (NASDAQ: ZYXI) closed the day trading at $0.57 down -0.53% from the previous closing price of $0.57. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.53 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.05 million shares were traded. ZYXI stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.6299 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.5249.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of ZYXI, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.45 and its Current Ratio is at 0.62. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 57.51 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 7.05.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 03 ’25 when MOORHEAD DANIEL J sold 10,000 shares for $7.15 per share. The transaction valued at 71,500 led to the insider holds 10,050 shares of the business.

MOORHEAD DANIEL J sold 10,000 shares of ZYXI for $76,800 on Feb 03 ’25. The CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER now owns 19,738 shares after completing the transaction at $7.68 per share. On Feb 03 ’25, another insider, Daniel Moorhead, who serves as the Officer of the company, bought 20,000 shares for $7.84 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ZYXI now has a Market Capitalization of 17121084 and an Enterprise Value of 72038088. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.12 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 13.57. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.497 whereas that against EBITDA is -4.719.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for ZYXI is 1.11, which has changed by -0.92710996 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.1380992 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, ZYXI has reached a high of $8.72, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.51. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -57.59%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -78.74%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, ZYXI traded about 133.82K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, ZYXI traded about 344220 shares per day. A total of 30.29M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 15.73M. Insiders hold about 48.08% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 13.65% stake in the company. Shares short for ZYXI as of 1761868800 were 3380049 with a Short Ratio of 25.26, compared to 1759190400 on 3448545. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3380049 and a Short% of Float of 21.51.

Dividends & Splits

The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for ZYXI, which recently paid a dividend on 2022-01-05 with an ex-dividend date of 2022-01-05. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2022-01-05 when the company split stock in a 11:10 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The dynamic stock of Zynex Inc (ZYXI) is currently being evaluated by a team of 1.0 analysts, each contributing to its current rating.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.11, with high estimates of -$0.11 and low estimates of -$0.11.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.26 and -$1.26 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.26. EPS for the following year is -$0.31, with 1.0 analysts recommending between -$0.31 and -$0.31.

Revenue Estimates

1 analysts predict $25.53M in revenue for. The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $25.53M to a low estimate of $25.53M. As of. The current estimate, Zynex Inc’s year-ago sales were $45.98MFor the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $25.95M. There is a high estimate of $25.95M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $25.95M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ZYXI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $98.92M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $98.92M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $98.92M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $192.35MBased on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $107.26M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $107.26M and the low estimate is $107.26M.