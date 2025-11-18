Ratios Revealed: Decoding BlackSky Technology Inc (BKSY)’s Financial Health

Beyond market trends, investors keen on maximizing returns delve into the world of stock picking. The right selections can be instrumental in catapulting your wealth.

The closing price of BlackSky Technology Inc (NYSE: BKSY) was $13.14 for the day, down -0.38% from the previous closing price of $13.19. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.38 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2.25 million shares were traded. BKSY stock price reached its highest trading level at $13.25 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $12.79.

Ratios:

Our analysis of BKSY’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.89 and its Current Ratio is at 3.89. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.23 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.16.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of. The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Canaccord Genuity on April 10, 2025, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $12.

On October 04, 2024, Craig Hallum Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Hold but kept the price unchanged to $10. On October 02, 2024, Oppenheimer started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $10.Oppenheimer initiated its Outperform rating on October 02, 2024, with a $10 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 10 ’25 when O’Toole Brian E sold 33,292 shares for $17.45 per share. The transaction valued at 580,945 led to the insider holds 750,164 shares of the business.

Dubois Henry Edward sold 31,646 shares of BKSY for $552,223 on Sep 10 ’25. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 474,582 shares after completing the transaction at $17.45 per share. On Sep 10 ’25, another insider, Lin Christiana L, who serves as the General Counsel & CAO of the company, sold 24,036 shares for $17.45 each. As a result, the insider received 419,428 and left with 402,652 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BKSY now has a Market Capitalization of 472942720 and an Enterprise Value of 525245312. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.65 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.15. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 5.163 whereas that against EBITDA is -30.747.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for BKSY is 2.48, which has changed by 0.37395835 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.1380992 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, BKSY has reached a high of $33.20, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.15. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -38.86%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -17.80%.

Shares Statistics:

BKSY traded an average of 1.99M shares per day over the past three months and 2096410 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 35.70M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 29.52M. Insiders hold about 17.98% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 56.61% stake in the company. Shares short for BKSY as of 1761868800 were 7250744 with a Short Ratio of 3.65, compared to 1759190400 on 6429021. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7250744 and a Short% of Float of 20.86.

Earnings Estimates

Investors are eagerly awaiting the insights provided by 4.0 analysts currently analyzing and rating the stock of BlackSky Technology Inc (BKSY).The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.31, with high estimates of -$0.25 and low estimates of -$0.38.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.57 and -$2.12 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.85. EPS for the following year is -$1.05, with 3.0 analysts recommending between -$0.77 and -$1.25.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in. The current quarter, according to 9 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $45M to a low estimate of $27M. As of. The current estimate, BlackSky Technology Inc’s year-ago sales were $30.37MFor the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $31.68M. There is a high estimate of $36M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $25M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BKSY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $118.8M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $98.36M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $109.69M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $102.09MBased on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $145.68M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $163.4M and the low estimate is $121.5M.