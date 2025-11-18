Ratios Revealed: Decoding CleanCore Solutions Inc (ZONE)’s Financial Health

Investors seeking to outperform the market often focus on hand-picking stocks. Selecting the right ones has proven to be a key factor in boosting wealth.

The closing price of CleanCore Solutions Inc (AMEX: ZONE) was $0.36 for the day, down -6.98% from the previous closing price of $0.39. In other words, the price has decreased by -$6.98 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5.54 million shares were traded. ZONE stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.395 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.3386.

Ratios:

Our analysis of ZONE’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.23 and its Current Ratio is at 1.33. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 02 ’25 when Bethor Ltd sold 45,000 shares for $3.04 per share. The transaction valued at 136,692 led to the insider holds 1,157,500 shares of the business.

Bethor Ltd sold 26,883 shares of ZONE for $79,305 on Sep 03 ’25. The 10% Owner now owns 1,130,617 shares after completing the transaction at $2.95 per share. On Sep 04 ’25, another insider, Bethor Ltd, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 18,117 shares for $3.61 each. As a result, the insider received 65,408 and left with 1,112,500 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ZONE now has a Market Capitalization of 2897092 and an Enterprise Value of 55352932. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 28.06 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.39. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 21.187 whereas that against EBITDA is -4.165.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for ZONE is 2.36, which has changed by -0.722695 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.1380992 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, ZONE has reached a high of $7.82, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.37. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -79.39%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -83.64%.

Shares Statistics:

ZONE traded an average of 3.53M shares per day over the past three months and 9381510 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 201.31M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 188.90M. Insiders hold about 6.16% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 17.15% stake in the company. Shares short for ZONE as of 1761868800 were 1058724 with a Short Ratio of 0.50, compared to 1759190400 on 2508459.