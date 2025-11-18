Ratios Revealed: Decoding Draganfly Inc (DPRO)’s Financial Health

Those aiming for above-average market returns often engage in the meticulous process of stock picking. Choosing the right stocks can make a substantial difference in your wealth.

The closing price of Draganfly Inc (NASDAQ: DPRO) was $6.43 for the day, down -6.54% from the previous closing price of $6.88. In other words, the price has decreased by -$6.54 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.97 million shares were traded. DPRO stock price reached its highest trading level at $7.0 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.19.

Ratios:

Our analysis of DPRO’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 11.35 and its Current Ratio is at 11.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of. The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Ladenburg Thalmann on November 05, 2025, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $19.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, DPRO now has a Market Capitalization of 164490976 and an Enterprise Value of 77778272. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 28.06 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.95. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 10.861 whereas that against EBITDA is -5.076.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for DPRO is 2.13, which has changed by 1.8196721 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.1380992 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, DPRO has reached a high of $14.40, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.63. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -22.98%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 43.16%.

Shares Statistics:

DPRO traded an average of 4.51M shares per day over the past three months and 2407440 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 23.26M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 23.13M. Insiders hold about 0.54% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 9.09% stake in the company. Shares short for DPRO as of 1761868800 were 1224584 with a Short Ratio of 0.27, compared to 1759190400 on 2839572. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1224584 and a Short% of Float of 4.79.

Earnings Estimates

Draganfly Inc (DPRO) is currently under the scrutiny of 4.0 analysts, each contributing to the ongoing evaluation of its stock.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.16, with high estimates of -$0.13 and low estimates of -$0.21.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.11 and -$1.32 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.22. EPS for the following year is -$0.6, with 4.0 analysts recommending between -$0.46 and -$0.78.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in. The current quarter, according to 3 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.8M to a low estimate of $2.8M. As of. The current estimate, Draganfly Inc’s year-ago sales were $1.61MFor the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.82M. There is a high estimate of $4.8M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.16M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DPRO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $9.6M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $8.6M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $8.97M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $6.56MBased on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $21.69M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $25.7M and the low estimate is $17.54M.