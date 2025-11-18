Ratios Revealed: Decoding Rigetti Computing Inc (RGTI)’s Financial Health

In the quest to outshine the broader market, stock pickers diligently seek out stocks with the potential for superior performance. Making the right choices can significantly elevate your wealth.

The closing price of Rigetti Computing Inc (NASDAQ: RGTI) was $24.69 for the day, down -3.10% from the previous closing price of $25.48. In other words, the price has decreased by -$3.10 from its previous closing price. On the day, 42.92 million shares were traded. RGTI stock price reached its highest trading level at $25.98 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $24.19.

Ratios:

Our analysis of RGTI’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 39.22 and its Current Ratio is at 39.22. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.02 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

On July 02, 2025, Cantor Fitzgerald started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $15. On December 20, 2024, Craig Hallum started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $12.Craig Hallum initiated its Buy rating on December 20, 2024, with a $12 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 17 ’25 when Sandford Helene Gail bought 62,000 shares for $47.47 per share.

Sandford Helene Gail sold 62,000 shares of RGTI for $2,782,889 on Oct 17 ’25. The Director now owns 120,371 shares after completing the transaction at $44.89 per share. On Sep 19 ’25, another insider, Sandford Helene Gail, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 17,635 shares for $24.75 each. As a result, the insider received 436,440 and left with 182,371 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, RGTI now has a Market Capitalization of 8148344320 and an Enterprise Value of 7708957696. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1087.90 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 21.60. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1028.684 whereas that against EBITDA is -105.589.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for RGTI is 1.77, which has changed by 18.450382 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.1380992 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, RGTI has reached a high of $58.15, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.28. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -28.77%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 40.43%.

Shares Statistics:

RGTI traded an average of 80.65M shares per day over the past three months and 53470110 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 325.31M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 323.16M. Insiders hold about 2.08% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 49.78% stake in the company. Shares short for RGTI as of 1761868800 were 39726621 with a Short Ratio of 0.49, compared to 1759190400 on 47162916. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 39726621 and a Short% of Float of 12.2700006.

Earnings Estimates

A detailed examination of Rigetti Computing Inc (RGTI) is currently in progress, with 3.0 analysts providing valuable insights into its market dynamics.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.04, with high estimates of -$0.03 and low estimates of -$0.04.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.16 and -$0.17 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.16. EPS for the following year is -$0.15, with 3.0 analysts recommending between -$0.12 and -$0.17.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in. The current quarter, according to 7 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $3M to a low estimate of $2M. As of. The current estimate, Rigetti Computing Inc’s year-ago sales were $2.27MFor the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.86M. There is a high estimate of $5.1M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RGTI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $8.22M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $7.2M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $7.58M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $10.79MBased on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $20.2M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $23.48M and the low estimate is $17M.