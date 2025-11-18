Ratios Uncovered: Breaking Down Aptevo Therapeutics Inc (APVO)’s Trailing Twelve Months Metrics

The pursuit of outperformance leads many investors to carefully choose individual stocks. Picking the right ones can be a game-changer for growing your wealth.

The price of Aptevo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: APVO) closed at $1.37 in the last session, down -2.84% from day before closing price of $1.41. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.84 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.5 million shares were traded. APVO stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.425 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.355.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at APVO’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.03 and its Current Ratio is at 4.03. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.23 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.23.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 10 ’25 when Grant Grady III bought 13,513 shares for $1.49 per share. The transaction valued at 20,134 led to the insider holds 13,514 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, APVO now has a Market Capitalization of 23085176 and an Enterprise Value of 6814177.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for APVO is 1.40, which has changed by -0.99237835 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.1380992 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, APVO has reached a high of $298.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.32. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -10.63%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -91.42%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, APVO traded on average about 5.66M shares per day over the past 3-months and 735030 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 16.85M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 16.83M. Insiders hold about 0.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 7.19% stake in the company. Shares short for APVO as of 1761868800 were 501240 with a Short Ratio of 0.09, compared to 1759190400 on 1392722. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 501240 and a Short% of Float of 3.63.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 1.0 different market analysts.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$5.38 and -$5.38 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$5.38. EPS for the following year is -$1.6, with 1.0 analysts recommending between -$1.6 and -$1.6.

