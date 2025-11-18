Ratios Uncovered: Breaking Down Everus Construction Group (ECG)’s Trailing Twelve Months Metrics

Investors aiming for above-average returns often turn to the practice of stock picking. Skillful choices in individual stocks can be a catalyst for substantial wealth growth.

The price of Everus Construction Group (NYSE: ECG) closed at $87.03 in the last session, down -3.49% from day before closing price of $90.18. In other words, the price has decreased by -$3.49 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.52 million shares were traded. ECG stock price reached its highest trading level at $90.325 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $86.295.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at ECG’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 29.76 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 32.74. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.69 and its Current Ratio is at 1.76. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.64 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.56.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of. The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Oppenheimer on December 04, 2024, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $70.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 25 ’25 when Marcy Maximillian J bought 1,300 shares for $38.99 per share. The transaction valued at 50,694 led to the insider holds 5,508 shares of the business.

Ryan Edward A bought 1,400 shares of ECG for $53,235 on Feb 25 ’25. The Director now owns 14,928 shares after completing the transaction at $38.02 per share. On Feb 18 ’25, another insider, DELLA ROCCA MICHAEL, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 1,050 shares for $47.56 each. As a result, the insider paid 49,943 and bolstered with 2,027 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ECG now has a Market Capitalization of 4439102464 and an Enterprise Value of 4678818304. As of this moment, Everus’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 24.57, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 22.12. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.84. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.27 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 7.75. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.339 whereas that against EBITDA is 17.332.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for ECG is 3.73, which has changed by 0.46896887 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.1380992 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, ECG has reached a high of $103.08, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $31.38. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.41%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 36.21%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, ECG traded on average about 461.10K shares per day over the past 3-months and 576320 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 51.01M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 50.83M. Insiders hold about 0.35% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 84.44% stake in the company. Shares short for ECG as of 1761868800 were 1742426 with a Short Ratio of 3.78, compared to 1759190400 on 1765946. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1742426 and a Short% of Float of 4.4499997.

Earnings Estimates

The stock of Everus Construction Group (ECG) is currently in the spotlight, with 3.0 analysts actively rating and assessing its market standing.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.77, with high estimates of $0.84 and low estimates of $0.7.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.63 and $3.56 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.61. EPS for the following year is $3.93, with 4.0 analysts recommending between $4.2 and $3.63.

Revenue Estimates

According to 3 analysts,. The current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $863.85M. It ranges from a high estimate of $912M to a low estimate of $822.14M. As of. The current estimate, Everus Construction Group’s year-ago sales were $759.64MFor the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $885.15M. There is a high estimate of $889.31M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $881M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ECG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.65B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.56B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.6B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.85BBased on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.86B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.9B and the low estimate is $3.82B.