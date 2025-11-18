Ratios Uncovered: Breaking Down Fuelcell Energy Inc (FCEL)’s Trailing Twelve Months Metrics

Those determined to outshine the market strategically focus on the selection of individual stocks. Well-chosen stocks have the potential to substantially boost your wealth.

The price of Fuelcell Energy Inc (NASDAQ: FCEL) closed at $6.58 in the last session, down -6.53% from day before closing price of $7.04. In other words, the price has decreased by -$6.53 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2.21 million shares were traded. FCEL stock price reached its highest trading level at $7.1 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.52.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at FCEL’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.85 and its Current Ratio is at 5.37. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.22 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.19.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of. The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, TD Cowen on December 20, 2024, Reiterated its Hold rating but revised its target price to $12 from $2 previously.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 06 ’25 when Feasel Mark bought 19,084 shares for $6.53 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, FCEL now has a Market Capitalization of 313708352 and an Enterprise Value of 240934240. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.39 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.35. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.58 whereas that against EBITDA is -2.625.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for FCEL is 1.18, which has changed by -0.11557788 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.1380992 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, FCEL has reached a high of $13.98, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.58. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -20.20%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 10.09%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, FCEL traded on average about 3.88M shares per day over the past 3-months and 3066520 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 32.30M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 32.22M. Insiders hold about 0.23% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 36.39% stake in the company. Shares short for FCEL as of 1761868800 were 1902545 with a Short Ratio of 0.49, compared to 1759190400 on 2964878. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1902545 and a Short% of Float of 5.8999999999999995.

Earnings Estimates

The performance of Fuelcell Energy Inc (FCEL) in the stock market is under the watchful eye of 2.0 analysts actively contributing to its current rating.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$1.1, with high estimates of -$1.1 and low estimates of -$1.1.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$4.93 and -$5.08 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$5.0. EPS for the following year is -$2.99, with 2.0 analysts recommending between -$1.76 and -$4.22.

Revenue Estimates

According to 7 analysts,. The current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $47.22M. It ranges from a high estimate of $49.9M to a low estimate of $44M. As of. The current estimate, Fuelcell Energy Inc’s year-ago sales were $49.33MFor the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $47.94M. There is a high estimate of $56.8M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $37.32M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FCEL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $153.1M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $147M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $150.51M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $112.13MBased on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $182.65M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $216.8M and the low estimate is $154.72M.