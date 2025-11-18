Ratios Uncovered: Breaking Down SoFi Technologies Inc (SOFI)’s Trailing Twelve Months Metrics

Seeking to outpace the market, investors engage in the art of selecting individual stocks. The right picks can play a pivotal role in boosting your wealth.

The price of SoFi Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: SOFI) closed at $27.04 in the last session, down -2.80% from day before closing price of $27.82. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.80 from its previous closing price. On the day, 75.42 million shares were traded. SOFI stock price reached its highest trading level at $27.95 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $26.55.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at SOFI’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 8.69 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 21.20. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.04 and its Current Ratio is at 5.04. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.32 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.32.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of. The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Needham on September 10, 2025, Reiterated its Buy rating but revised its target price to $29 from $25 previously.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 17 ’25 when Pinto Arun bought 25,808 shares for $27.61 per share.

Schuppenhauer Eric bought 23,281 shares of SOFI for $642,823 on Nov 17 ’25. On Nov 12 ’25, another insider, Lapointe Christopher, who serves as the Officer of the company, bought 514,323 shares for $32.21 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SOFI now has a Market Capitalization of 32607621120 and an Enterprise Value of 32148688896. As of this moment, SoFi’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 49.03, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 44.80. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.72. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.34 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.71. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 9.77.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for SOFI is 1.95, which has changed by 0.9292649 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.1380992 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, SOFI has reached a high of $32.73, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.60. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -3.90%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 40.47%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, SOFI traded on average about 73.55M shares per day over the past 3-months and 85174510 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 1.20B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.19B. Insiders hold about 1.07% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 53.14% stake in the company. Shares short for SOFI as of 1761868800 were 110284431 with a Short Ratio of 1.50, compared to 1759190400 on 103329966. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 110284431 and a Short% of Float of 9.26.

Earnings Estimates

A comprehensive evaluation of SoFi Technologies Inc (SOFI) is underway, with the input of 7.0 analysts contributing to its current rating.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.13, with high estimates of $0.14 and low estimates of $0.12.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.39 and $0.34 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.37. EPS for the following year is $0.58, with 9.0 analysts recommending between $0.7 and $0.47.

Revenue Estimates

According to 12 analysts,. The current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $990.93M. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.1B to a low estimate of $959M. As of. The current estimate, SoFi Technologies Inc’s year-ago sales were $739.11MFor the next quarter, 12 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.01B. There is a high estimate of $1.05B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $907.5M.

A total of 16 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SOFI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.68B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.5B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.57B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.61BBased on 17 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.46B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.9B and the low estimate is $3.91B.