Seagate Technology Holdings Plc (STX)’s Day in Review: Closing at 261.38, Up by 1.23

Those determined to outshine the market strategically focus on the selection of individual stocks. Well-chosen stocks have the potential to substantially boost your wealth.

After finishing at $258.21 in the prior trading day, Seagate Technology Holdings Plc (NASDAQ: STX) closed at $261.38, up 1.23%. In other words, the price has increased by $1.23 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2.83 million shares were traded. STX stock price reached its highest trading level at $269.795 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $254.475.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of STX by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 50.11 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 45.83. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.62 and its Current Ratio is at 0.98.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of. The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, TD Cowen on November 11, 2025, Reiterated its Buy rating but revised its target price to $340 from $270 previously.

On October 29, 2025, UBS reiterated its Neutral rating and also upped its target price recommendation from $235 to $230. TD Cowen reiterated its Buy rating for the stock on October 29, 2025, while the target price for the stock was revised from $175 to $270.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 13 ’25 when Romano Gianluca sold 8,002 shares for $266.69 per share. The transaction valued at 2,134,046 led to the insider holds 48,291 shares of the business.

Romano Gianluca sold 54,021 shares of STX for $15,404,707 on Nov 12 ’25. The EVP & CFO now owns 56,293 shares after completing the transaction at $285.16 per share. On Nov 11 ’25, another insider, Lee James CI, who serves as the EVP & CLO of the company, sold 697 shares for $288.98 each. As a result, the insider received 201,419 and left with 257 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, STX now has a Market Capitalization of 56947396608 and an Enterprise Value of 59701821440. As of this moment, Seagate’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 33.55, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 17.84. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.29. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.84. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 6.246 whereas that against EBITDA is 23.977.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for STX is 1.61, which has changed by 1.6401842 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.1380992 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, STX has reached a high of $297.88, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $63.19. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 11.00%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 77.64%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 4.43M shares per day over the past 3-months and 4801800 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 213.53M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 212.56M. Insiders hold about 0.47% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 92.26% stake in the company. Shares short for STX as of 1761868800 were 14703473 with a Short Ratio of 3.32, compared to 1759190400 on 16697919. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 14703473 and a Short% of Float of 7.95.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, STX’s forward annual dividend rate was 2.88, compared to 2.88 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.011153713. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.35.

Earnings Estimates

. The current market rating for Seagate Technology Holdings Plc (STX) reflects the collective analysis of 20.0 analysts closely monitoring its performance.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.84, with high estimates of $3.24 and low estimates of $2.67.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $12.44 and $10.88 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $11.36. EPS for the following year is $14.67, with 21.0 analysts recommending between $20.6 and $12.47.

Revenue Estimates

19 analysts predict $2.73B in revenue for. The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.81B to a low estimate of $2.7B. As of. The current estimate, Seagate Technology Holdings Plc’s year-ago sales were $2.33BFor the next quarter, 19 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.73B. There is a high estimate of $3B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.64B.

A total of 22 analysts have provided revenue estimates for STX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $11.64B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $10.73B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $10.97B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $9.1BBased on 21 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $12.56B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $15.62B and the low estimate is $11.36B.