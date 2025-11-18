Stock Market Recap: Electrovaya, Inc (ELVA) Concludes at 4.64, a -2.32 Surge/Decline

For those aiming to surpass market returns, the art of stock picking is crucial. Making wise choices in stocks can greatly enhance your overall wealth.

After finishing at $4.75 in the prior trading day, Electrovaya, Inc (NASDAQ: ELVA) closed at $4.64, down -2.32%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.32 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.62 million shares were traded. ELVA stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.98 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.615.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of ELVA by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.88 and its Current Ratio is at 4.03. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.93 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.91.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of. The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Raymond James on January 23, 2025, initiated with a Strong Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $4.50.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ELVA now has a Market Capitalization of 211175280 and an Enterprise Value of 205621088. As of this moment, Electrovaya,’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 166.31, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 20.03. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.02 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 8.33. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.747 whereas that against EBITDA is 43.089.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for ELVA is 0.77, which has changed by 1.0742359 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.1380992 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, ELVA has reached a high of $7.72, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.80. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -25.38%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 14.21%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 532.30K shares per day over the past 3-months and 842850 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 40.11M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 31.41M. Insiders hold about 33.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 12.51% stake in the company. Shares short for ELVA as of 1761868800 were 270436 with a Short Ratio of 0.51, compared to 1759190400 on 229419.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 4.0 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.02, with high estimates of $0.02 and low estimates of $0.02.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.16 and $0.07 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.1. EPS for the following year is $0.23, with 5.0 analysts recommending between $0.35 and $0.15.

Revenue Estimates

4 analysts predict $20.25M in revenue for. The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $21.8M to a low estimate of $18.3M. As of. The current estimate, Electrovaya, Inc’s year-ago sales were $11.55MFor the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $16.75M. There is a high estimate of $18.2M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $15.3M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ELVA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $65.1M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $61.62M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $63.61M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $44.62MBased on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $92.26M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $97.1M and the low estimate is $85.42M.