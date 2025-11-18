Stock Market Recap: Iron Mountain Inc (IRM) Concludes at 88.68, a -2.94 Surge/Decline

Beyond market averages, investors looking for exceptional returns turn to stock picking. Skillful choices in individual stocks have the power to substantially increase your wealth.

After finishing at $91.37 in the prior trading day, Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE: IRM) closed at $88.68, down -2.94%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.94 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2.55 million shares were traded. IRM stock price reached its highest trading level at $91.674 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $88.656.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of IRM by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.66 and its Current Ratio is at 0.66.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of. The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Jefferies on September 22, 2025, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $120.

On April 08, 2025, Truist started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $95. On November 07, 2023, UBS started tracking the stock assigning a Sell rating and target price of $44.UBS initiated its Sell rating on November 07, 2023, with a $44 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 03 ’25 when Meaney William L sold 69,125 shares for $102.75 per share. The transaction valued at 7,102,386 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

Kidd Mark sold 6,000 shares of IRM for $615,060 on Nov 03 ’25. The EVP, GM Data Centers & ALM now owns 67,081 shares after completing the transaction at $102.51 per share. On Oct 31 ’25, another insider, Kidd Mark, who serves as the EVP, GM Data Centers & ALM of the company, sold 7,306 shares for $100.82 each. As a result, the insider received 736,591 and left with 73,081 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, IRM now has a Market Capitalization of 26212876288 and an Enterprise Value of 45094965248. As of this moment, Iron’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 165.85, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 39.20. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 13.56. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.95. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 6.792 whereas that against EBITDA is 20.186.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for IRM is 1.16, which has changed by -0.21577549 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.1380992 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, IRM has reached a high of $125.38, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $72.33. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -12.77%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -7.49%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.48M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2251580 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 295.50M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 293.23M. Insiders hold about 0.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 87.43% stake in the company. Shares short for IRM as of 1761868800 were 7673493 with a Short Ratio of 5.19, compared to 1759190400 on 8066615. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7673493 and a Short% of Float of 3.53.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, IRM’s forward annual dividend rate was 3.07, compared to 3.07 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.03359965. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.37. The current Payout Ratio is 448.87% for IRM, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-09-15 with an ex-dividend date of 2025-12-15. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2014-09-26 when the company split stock in a 1082:1000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The market rating for Iron Mountain Inc (IRM) is a result of the insights provided by 6.0 analysts actively involved in the assessment.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.49, with high estimates of $0.57 and low estimates of $0.45.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.12 and $1.97 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.04. EPS for the following year is $2.26, with 6.0 analysts recommending between $2.57 and $2.03.

Revenue Estimates

9 analysts predict $1.8B in revenue for. The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.82B to a low estimate of $1.77B. As of. The current estimate, Iron Mountain Inc’s year-ago sales were $1.58BFor the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.78B. There is a high estimate of $1.86B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.65B.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for IRM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $6.88B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.83B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.86B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $6.15BBased on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $7.58B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $7.8B and the low estimate is $7.1B.