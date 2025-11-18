Stock Market Recap: MP Materials Corporation (MP) Concludes at 56.98, a -2.83 Surge/Decline

Beyond market averages, investors seeking exceptional growth focus on the art of stock selection. The right picks can significantly contribute to the expansion of your wealth.

After finishing at $58.64 in the prior trading day, MP Materials Corporation (NYSE: MP) closed at $56.98, down -2.83%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.83 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5.9 million shares were traded. MP stock price reached its highest trading level at $58.75 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $55.52.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of MP by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 7.51 and its Current Ratio is at 8.05. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.44 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.40.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 17 ’25 when Corbett Ryan bought 20,000 shares for $57.72 per share.

Rosenthal Michael Stuart sold 150,000 shares of MP for $10,802,838 on Aug 29 ’25. The Chief Operating Officer now owns 1,284,409 shares after completing the transaction at $72.02 per share. On Aug 29 ’25, another insider, Rosenthal Michael Stuart, who serves as the Officer of the company, bought 150,000 shares for $72.02 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MP now has a Market Capitalization of 10098592768 and an Enterprise Value of 9606709248. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 43.39 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.14. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 41.276 whereas that against EBITDA is -121.239.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for MP is 1.71, which has changed by 2.254162 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.1380992 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, MP has reached a high of $100.25, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $15.56. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -17.42%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 27.35%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 14.72M shares per day over the past 3-months and 13326110 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 177.21M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 135.11M. Insiders hold about 23.77% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 71.97% stake in the company. Shares short for MP as of 1761868800 were 23939827 with a Short Ratio of 1.63, compared to 1759190400 on 24954912. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 23939827 and a Short% of Float of 14.790000000000001.

Earnings Estimates

The stock of MP Materials Corporation (MP) is currently being evaluated by 8.0 analysts who are actively contributing to its market rating.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.16, with high estimates of $0.22 and low estimates of $0.03.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.14 and -$0.36 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.27. EPS for the following year is $0.87, with 10.0 analysts recommending between $1.35 and $0.42.

Revenue Estimates

7 analysts predict $102.76M in revenue for. The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $146.36M to a low estimate of $53.06M. As of. The current estimate, MP Materials Corporation’s year-ago sales were $60.99MFor the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $116.26M. There is a high estimate of $141.4M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $82.88M.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $318.11M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $224.82M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $270.56M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $203.85MBased on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $654.93M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $992.7M and the low estimate is $364.28M.