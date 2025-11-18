Stock Market Recap: PENN Entertainment Inc (PENN) Concludes at 13.65, a -6.51 Surge/Decline

Investors with the goal of beating the broader market often turn to stock selection. Strategic choices in individual stocks can have a profound impact on your wealth.

After finishing at $14.6 in the prior trading day, PENN Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ: PENN) closed at $13.65, down -6.51%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$6.51 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3.6 million shares were traded. PENN stock price reached its highest trading level at $14.54 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $13.65.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of PENN by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.75 and its Current Ratio is at 0.75. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 5.70 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 5.45.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 14 ’25 when Black Gupta Vimla bought 7,987 shares for $14.51 per share.

Snowden Jay A bought 34,700 shares of PENN for $496,939 on Nov 07 ’25. The CEO and President now owns 1,117,325 shares after completing the transaction at $14.32 per share. On Aug 08 ’25, another insider, HANDLER DAVID A, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 20,000 shares for $16.96 each. As a result, the insider paid 339,300 and bolstered with 342,941 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PENN now has a Market Capitalization of 1992964352 and an Enterprise Value of 12325562368. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.27 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.96. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.806 whereas that against EBITDA is 18.507.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for PENN is 1.41, which has changed by -0.28149605 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.1380992 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, PENN has reached a high of $23.08, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $13.25. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -22.46%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -22.35%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 3.48M shares per day over the past 3-months and 4698410 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 137.72M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 130.95M. Insiders hold about 1.45% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 104.64% stake in the company. Shares short for PENN as of 1761868800 were 15996755 with a Short Ratio of 4.59, compared to 1759190400 on 15985008. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 15996755 and a Short% of Float of 12.2200005.

Earnings Estimates

The market rating of PENN Entertainment Inc (PENN) is currently shaped by the ongoing analysis conducted by 1.0 analysts closely monitoring its performance.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.28, with high estimates of $0.28 and low estimates of $0.28.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.0 and -$2.05 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.03. EPS for the following year is $0.82, with 3.0 analysts recommending between $1.33 and $0.56.

Revenue Estimates

17 analysts predict $1.77B in revenue for. The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.87B to a low estimate of $1.7B. As of. The current estimate, PENN Entertainment Inc’s year-ago sales were $1.67BFor the next quarter, 17 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.75B. There is a high estimate of $1.81B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.7B.

A total of 19 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PENN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $7.03B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.86B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.92B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $6.58BBased on 18 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $7.15B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $7.4B and the low estimate is $6.85B.