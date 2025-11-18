Stock Market Recap: Solstice Advanced Materials Inc (SOLS) Concludes at 41.58, a -4.55 Surge/Decline

In the journey to outperform the market, investors delve into the art of stock selection. Choosing the right stocks can be a powerful driver for wealth accumulation.

After finishing at $43.56 in the prior trading day, Solstice Advanced Materials Inc (NASDAQ: SOLS) closed at $41.58, down -4.55%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$4.55 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4.17 million shares were traded. SOLS stock price reached its highest trading level at $43.772 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $41.03.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of SOLS by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.93 and its Current Ratio is at 1.53. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.13 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.13.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of. The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, RBC Capital Mkts on November 10, 2025, initiated with a Sector Perform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $50.

On November 03, 2025, UBS started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $62. On October 31, 2025, Mizuho started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $54.Mizuho initiated its Neutral rating on October 31, 2025, with a $54 target price.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SOLS now has a Market Capitalization of 6599887872 and an Enterprise Value of 6567887872. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.723 whereas that against EBITDA is 6.668.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SOLS has reached a high of $61.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $41.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -10.33%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -10.33%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 6.12M shares per day over the past 3-months and 7318210 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics.