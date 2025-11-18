Stock Performance Spotlight: AeroVironment Inc (AVAV) Ends the Day at $283.66, Down by -2.59

Investors seeking to outperform the market often focus on hand-picking stocks. Selecting the right ones has proven to be a key factor in boosting wealth.

As of close of business last night, AeroVironment Inc’s stock clocked out at $283.66, down -2.59% from its previous closing price of $291.21. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.59 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.67 million shares were traded. AVAV stock price reached its highest trading level at $292.345 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $278.67.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of AVAV’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.12 and its Current Ratio is at 5.96. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.19 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.18.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of. The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, BofA Securities on September 18, 2025, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $300.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 10 ’25 when McDonnell Kevin Patrick sold 513 shares for $331.46 per share. The transaction valued at 170,039 led to the insider holds 18,811 shares of the business.

McDonnell Kevin Patrick sold 998 shares of AVAV for $398,941 on Oct 10 ’25. The CFO now owns 19,324 shares after completing the transaction at $399.74 per share. On Oct 10 ’25, another insider, Kevin P. McDonnell, who serves as the Officer of the company, bought 2,022 shares for $398.29 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AVAV now has a Market Capitalization of 14163777536 and an Enterprise Value of 14244859904. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 13.04 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.20. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 13.119 whereas that against EBITDA is 152.426.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for AVAV is 1.16, which has changed by 0.49422753 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.1380992 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, AVAV has reached a high of $417.86, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $102.25. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -15.22%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 25.59%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that AVAV traded 1.06M shares on average per day over the past three months and 805590 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 49.93M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 37.47M. Insiders hold about 24.95% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 65.49% stake in the company. Shares short for AVAV as of 1761868800 were 2452612 with a Short Ratio of 2.31, compared to 1759190400 on 2842006. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2452612 and a Short% of Float of 6.54.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 9.0 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.1, with high estimates of $1.16 and low estimates of $1.05.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.78 and $3.4 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.62. EPS for the following year is $4.55, with 13.0 analysts recommending between $5.69 and $2.85.

Revenue Estimates

In. The current quarter, 13 analysts expect revenue to total $466.16M. It ranges from a high estimate of $519.85M to a low estimate of $430M. As of. The current estimate, AeroVironment Inc’s year-ago sales were $188.46MFor the next quarter, 13 analysts are estimating revenue of $504.15M. There is a high estimate of $528.49M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $460.1M.

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AVAV’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.07B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.93B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.99B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $820.63MBased on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.34B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.44B and the low estimate is $2.26B.