In the pursuit of market outperformance, investors navigate the landscape of stock selection. The right picks can play a pivotal role in enhancing your wealth.

As of close of business last night, CIMG Inc’s stock clocked out at $0.15, down -7.77% from its previous closing price of $0.16. In other words, the price has decreased by -$7.77 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.8 million shares were traded. IMG stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.1597 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.146.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of IMG’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.51 and its Current Ratio is at 4.96. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.04 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 18 ’25 when YY Tech Inc bought 3,074,590 shares for $0.52 per share. The transaction valued at 1,598,787 led to the insider holds 7,125,872 shares of the business.

JOYER INVESTMENT LTD. bought 3,074,590 shares of IMG for $1,598,787 on Mar 18 ’25. The 10% Owner now owns 7,125,872 shares after completing the transaction at $0.52 per share. On Mar 18 ’25, another insider, Dada Business Trading Co., Ltd, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, bought 2,529,236 shares for $0.52 each. As a result, the insider paid 1,315,203 and bolstered with 6,739,761 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, IMG now has a Market Capitalization of 28691056 and an Enterprise Value of 29073330. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 77.55 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.47. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 77.993 whereas that against EBITDA is -3.39.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for IMG is 1.10, which has changed by -0.7084871 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.1380992 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, IMG has reached a high of $1.91, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.15. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -37.73%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -62.77%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that IMG traded 6.62M shares on average per day over the past three months and 2515030 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 196.51M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 196.51M. Insiders hold about 0.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 0.12% stake in the company. Shares short for IMG as of 1761868800 were 703115 with a Short Ratio of 0.11, compared to 1759190400 on 521989. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 703115 and a Short% of Float of 0.4.