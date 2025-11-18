Stock Performance Spotlight: Karman Holdings Inc (KRMN) Ends the Day at $58.28, Down by -3.27

Investors with the goal of beating the broader market often turn to stock selection. Strategic choices in individual stocks can have a profound impact on your wealth.

As of close of business last night, Karman Holdings Inc’s stock clocked out at $58.28, down -3.27% from its previous closing price of $60.25. In other words, the price has decreased by -$3.27 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.24 million shares were traded. KRMN stock price reached its highest trading level at $60.014 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $57.6.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of KRMN’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.69 and its Current Ratio is at 2.86. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.31 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.29.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of. The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Truist on October 10, 2025, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $89.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 17 ’25 when Michael Willis bought 115,000 shares for $60.25 per share.

Beaudoin Jonathan bought 74,000 shares of KRMN for $4,712,871 on Nov 13 ’25. On Nov 13 ’25, another insider, Beaudoin Jonathan, who serves as the Chief Operating Officer of the company, sold 74,000 shares for $63.69 each. As a result, the insider received 4,712,875 and left with 666,861 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, KRMN now has a Market Capitalization of 7711751168 and an Enterprise Value of 8176771584. As of this moment, Karman’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 680.84, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 103.46. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 5.83. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 18.01 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 20.89. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 19.094 whereas that against EBITDA is 77.577.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, KRMN has reached a high of $88.82, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $25.02. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -20.13%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 16.24%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that KRMN traded 1.50M shares on average per day over the past three months and 2186490 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 132.32M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 97.15M. Insiders hold about 26.58% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 54.90% stake in the company. Shares short for KRMN as of 1761868800 were 3771900 with a Short Ratio of 2.52, compared to 1759190400 on 3774618. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3771900 and a Short% of Float of 7.19.

Earnings Estimates

The dynamic stock of Karman Holdings Inc (KRMN) is currently attracting attention from 5 analysts actively involved in rating its market status.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.12, with high estimates of $0.13 and low estimates of $0.1.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.4 and $0.34 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.36. EPS for the following year is $0.56, with 6.0 analysts recommending between $0.6 and $0.51.

Revenue Estimates

In. The current quarter, 6 analysts expect revenue to total $127.18M. It ranges from a high estimate of $130.97M to a low estimate of $125M. As of. The current estimate, Karman Holdings Inc’s year-ago sales were $91.24MFor the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $127.75M. There is a high estimate of $132.96M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $122.7M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for KRMN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $465.33M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $462M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $463.54M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $345.25MBased on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $574.19M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $587.73M and the low estimate is $566M.