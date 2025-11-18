Stock Performance Spotlight: Loar Holdings Inc (LOAR) Ends the Day at $63.84, Down by -4.39

Beyond market averages, investors seeking exceptional growth focus on the art of stock selection. The right picks can significantly contribute to the expansion of your wealth.

As of close of business last night, Loar Holdings Inc’s stock clocked out at $63.84, down -4.39% from its previous closing price of $66.77. In other words, the price has decreased by -$4.39 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.19 million shares were traded. LOAR stock price reached its highest trading level at $67.07 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $63.26.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of LOAR’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 60.40 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 64.75. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.81 and its Current Ratio is at 5.92. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.25 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.25.

On April 03, 2025, Morgan Stanley Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Equal-Weight but kept the price unchanged to $91. On June 03, 2024, Jefferies started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $65.Jefferies initiated its Buy rating on June 03, 2024, with a $65 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 09 ’25 when Blackstone Holdings IV L.P. sold 3,000,000 shares for $82.61 per share. The transaction valued at 247,830,000 led to the insider holds 125,840 shares of the business.

GSO Capital Opportunities Fund sold 3,000,000 shares of LOAR for $247,830,000 on Jun 09 ’25. The 10% Owner now owns 125,840 shares after completing the transaction at $82.61 per share. On Jun 09 ’25, another insider, Blackstone Alternative Credit, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 3,000,000 shares for $82.61 each. As a result, the insider received 247,830,000 and left with 125,840 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, LOAR now has a Market Capitalization of 5976858624 and an Enterprise Value of 6166534656. As of this moment, Loar’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 96.57, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 62.18. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.23. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 12.58 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.15. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 12.983 whereas that against EBITDA is 36.924.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for LOAR is 0.53, which has changed by -0.23917502 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.1380992 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, LOAR has reached a high of $99.67, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $62.10. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -18.06%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -18.12%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that LOAR traded 838.80K shares on average per day over the past three months and 911780 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 93.62M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 75.51M. Insiders hold about 19.34% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 89.26% stake in the company. Shares short for LOAR as of 1761868800 were 3568706 with a Short Ratio of 4.25, compared to 1759190400 on 3918572. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3568706 and a Short% of Float of 26.44.

Earnings Estimates

Loar Holdings Inc (LOAR) is currently under the scrutiny of 3.0 analysts, each contributing to the ongoing evaluation of its stock.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.23, with high estimates of $0.23 and low estimates of $0.23.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.99 and $0.97 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.98. EPS for the following year is $1.03, with 3.0 analysts recommending between $1.03 and $1.02.

Revenue Estimates

In. The current quarter, 2 analysts expect revenue to total $127.45M. It ranges from a high estimate of $128.9M to a low estimate of $126M. As of. The current estimate, Loar Holdings Inc’s year-ago sales were $110.44MFor the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $127.8M. There is a high estimate of $127.8M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $127.8M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LOAR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $493.5M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $490.6M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $492.06M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $402.82MBased on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $546.04M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $549.21M and the low estimate is $541.5M.