Stock Performance Spotlight: Rail Vision Ltd (RVSN) Ends the Day at $0.33, Down by -3.29

As of close of business last night, Rail Vision Ltd’s stock clocked out at $0.33, down -3.29% from its previous closing price of $0.34. In other words, the price has decreased by -$3.29 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.62 million shares were traded. RVSN stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.3593 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.3325.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of RVSN’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 8.89 and its Current Ratio is at 9.44. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.02 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, RVSN now has a Market Capitalization of 19832888 and an Enterprise Value of -4282079. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 22.26 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.78. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at -5.518 whereas that against EBITDA is 0.406.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for RVSN is -0.15, which has changed by -0.27272725 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.1380992 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, RVSN has reached a high of $2.72, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.27. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -27.01%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -22.83%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that RVSN traded 5.26M shares on average per day over the past three months and 878350 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 52.21M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 51.99M. Insiders hold about 0.42% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 0.72% stake in the company. Shares short for RVSN as of 1761868800 were 2821835 with a Short Ratio of 0.54, compared to 1759190400 on 128418. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2821835 and a Short% of Float of 4.7399998.

Earnings Estimates

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.1 and -$0.1 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.1.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RVSN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $12M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $12M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $12M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.3M