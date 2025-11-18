Stock Surge: AST SpaceMobile Inc (ASTS) Closes at $56.6, Marking a -7.82 Increase/Decrease

Seeking to outpace the market, investors engage in the art of selecting individual stocks. The right picks can play a pivotal role in boosting your wealth.

In the latest session, AST SpaceMobile Inc (NASDAQ: ASTS) closed at $56.6 down -7.82% from its previous closing price of $61.4. In other words, the price has decreased by -$7.82 from its previous closing price. On the day, 9.35 million shares were traded. ASTS stock price reached its highest trading level at $61.9739 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $56.16.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of AST SpaceMobile Inc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 9.48 and its Current Ratio is at 9.56. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.58 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.57.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 16 ’25 when Yao Huiwen sold 40,000 shares for $40.58 per share. The transaction valued at 1,623,200 led to the insider holds 4,750 shares of the business.

Yao Huiwen bought 40,000 shares of ASTS for $1,534,800 on Sep 16 ’25. On Sep 03 ’25, another insider, Yao Huiwen, who serves as the Chief Technology Officer of the company, sold 16,000 shares for $48.04 each. As a result, the insider received 768,640 and left with 44,750 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ASTS now has a Market Capitalization of 20773294080 and an Enterprise Value of 15617551360. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1121.06 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 12.41. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 842.78 whereas that against EBITDA is -67.812.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for ASTS is 2.79, which has changed by 1.3488905 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.1380992 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, ASTS has reached a high of $102.79, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $17.50. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -13.10%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 32.69%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, ASTS has traded an average of 12.28M shares per day and 9358850 over the past ten days. A total of 271.98M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 214.75M. Insiders hold about 22.65% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 33.95% stake in the company. Shares short for ASTS as of 1761868800 were 37658865 with a Short Ratio of 3.07, compared to 1759190400 on 42398759. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 37658865 and a Short% of Float of 17.709999.

Earnings Estimates

At present, 3.0 analysts are actively evaluating the performance of AST SpaceMobile Inc (ASTS) in the stock market.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.26, with high estimates of -$0.23 and low estimates of -$0.32.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.87 and -$1.28 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.06. EPS for the following year is -$0.76, with 7.0 analysts recommending between -$0.34 and -$1.3.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 2 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $43.88M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $47.76M to a low estimate of $40M. As of. The current estimate, AST SpaceMobile Inc’s year-ago sales were $1.92MFor the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $33.45M. There is a high estimate of $48.14M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $25M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ASTS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $65M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $56.6M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $60.66M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.42MBased on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $253.86M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $418.66M and the low estimate is $120M.

