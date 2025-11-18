Stock Surge: Astera Labs Inc (ALAB) Closes at $141.39, Marking a -2.04 Increase/Decrease

The pursuit of outperformance leads many investors to carefully choose individual stocks. Picking the right ones can be a game-changer for growing your wealth.

In the latest session, Astera Labs Inc (NASDAQ: ALAB) closed at $141.39 down -2.04% from its previous closing price of $144.34. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.04 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5.34 million shares were traded. ALAB stock price reached its highest trading level at $147.49 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $137.51.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Astera Labs Inc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 21.03 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 104.09. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 12.27 and its Current Ratio is at 12.78. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.02 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.02.

On November 05, 2025, TD Cowen reiterated its Hold rating and also upped its target price recommendation from $225 to $170. Stifel reiterated its Buy rating for the stock on November 05, 2025, while the target price for the stock was revised from $185 to $200.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 17 ’25 when Tate Michael Truett bought 11,430 shares for $144.34 per share.

Mazzara Philip bought 4,620 shares of ALAB for $666,851 on Nov 17 ’25. On Nov 17 ’25, another insider, Gajendra Sanjay, who serves as the Officer of the company, bought 90,459 shares for $144.34 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ALAB now has a Market Capitalization of 23881281536 and an Enterprise Value of 22778175488. As of this moment, Astera’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 125.88, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 59.72. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.19. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 33.03 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 18.78. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 31.503 whereas that against EBITDA is 204.168.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for ALAB is 1.75, which has changed by 0.5164951 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.1380992 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, ALAB has reached a high of $262.90, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $47.12. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -26.36%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 15.08%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, ALAB has traded an average of 5.97M shares per day and 6493020 over the past ten days. A total of 168.90M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 133.24M. Insiders hold about 21.12% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 65.74% stake in the company. Shares short for ALAB as of 1761868800 were 8398986 with a Short Ratio of 1.41, compared to 1759190400 on 8989174. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8398986 and a Short% of Float of 6.7299999999999995.

Earnings Estimates

The market rating of Astera Labs Inc (ALAB) is currently shaped by the ongoing analysis conducted by 17.0 analysts closely monitoring its performance.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.52, with high estimates of $0.56 and low estimates of $0.47.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.78 and $1.76 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.78. EPS for the following year is $2.36, with 18.0 analysts recommending between $2.81 and $2.0.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 14 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $249.33M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $250.5M to a low estimate of $248.9M. As of. The current estimate, Astera Labs Inc’s year-ago sales were $141.1MFor the next quarter, 14 analysts are estimating revenue of $258.32M. There is a high estimate of $266.45M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $249.1M.

A total of 18 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ALAB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $832.5M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $774.54M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $826.68M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $396.29MBased on 17 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.17B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.33B and the low estimate is $1.07B.