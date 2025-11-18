Stock Surge: Indie Semiconductor Inc (INDI) Closes at $3.62, Marking a -5.85 Increase/Decrease

The pursuit of market outperformance leads investors to the practice of hand-picking stocks. Skillful choices can be a catalyst for significant wealth enhancement.

In the latest session, Indie Semiconductor Inc (NASDAQ: INDI) closed at $3.62 down -5.85% from its previous closing price of $3.85. In other words, the price has decreased by -$5.85 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4.56 million shares were traded. INDI stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.89 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.57.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Indie Semiconductor Inc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.18 and its Current Ratio is at 3.75. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.96.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of. The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, UBS on January 24, 2025, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $4.50.

On December 01, 2023, CJS Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Market Outperform rating and target price of $15.CJS Securities initiated its Market Outperform rating on December 01, 2023, with a $15 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 13 ’25 when Aoki Ichiro sold 250,000 shares for $3.92 per share. The transaction valued at 979,375 led to the insider holds 82,634 shares of the business.

Aoki Ichiro sold 75,000 shares of INDI for $293,092 on Nov 14 ’25. The President now owns 82,634 shares after completing the transaction at $3.91 per share. On Nov 17 ’25, another insider, ICHIRO AOKI, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 75,000 shares for $3.66 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, INDI now has a Market Capitalization of 733452672 and an Enterprise Value of 966736704. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.66 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.15. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.447 whereas that against EBITDA is -9.156.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for INDI is 2.62, which has changed by -0.1801706 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.1380992 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, INDI has reached a high of $6.05, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.53. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -20.52%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.24%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, INDI has traded an average of 4.47M shares per day and 4660820 over the past ten days. A total of 201.99M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 197.70M. Insiders hold about 9.99% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 91.41% stake in the company. Shares short for INDI as of 1761868800 were 51230476 with a Short Ratio of 11.47, compared to 1759190400 on 55709918. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 51230476 and a Short% of Float of 29.29.

Earnings Estimates

The stock of Indie Semiconductor Inc (INDI) is currently being evaluated by 3.0 analysts who are actively contributing to its market rating.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.03, with high estimates of -$0.02 and low estimates of -$0.04.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.28 and -$0.29 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.28. EPS for the following year is -$0.04, with 4.0 analysts recommending between $0.0 and -$0.1.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 7 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $57.11M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $58.18M to a low estimate of $56.5M. As of. The current estimate, Indie Semiconductor Inc’s year-ago sales were $58.01MFor the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $60.52M. There is a high estimate of $63M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $59M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for INDI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $217.57M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $215.9M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $216.48M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $216.68MBased on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $281.74M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $288M and the low estimate is $270M.