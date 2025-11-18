Stock Surge: Qnity Electronics Inc (Q) Closes at $81.46, Marking a -2.42 Increase/Decrease

For those desiring to outshine the market, the strategic selection of individual stocks is paramount. Well-chosen stocks have the potential to substantially boost your wealth.

In the latest session, Qnity Electronics Inc (NYSE: Q) closed at $81.46 down -2.42% from its previous closing price of $83.48. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.42 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2.5 million shares were traded. Q stock price reached its highest trading level at $84.1 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $79.2.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Qnity Electronics Inc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.19 and its Current Ratio is at 2.01. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.02 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of. The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Mizuho on November 04, 2025, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $110.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, Q now has a Market Capitalization of 17060462592.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, Q has reached a high of $105.40, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $70.50. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -12.62%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -12.62%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, Q has traded an average of 3.12M shares per day and 4605100 over the past ten days. A total of 209.43M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 209.24M. Insiders hold about 0.09% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 0.00% stake in the company.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 4 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.58, with high estimates of $0.64 and low estimates of $0.56.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.71 and $2.43 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.54. EPS for the following year is $2.94, with 5.0 analysts recommending between $3.01 and $2.79.

Revenue Estimates

For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.15B. There is a high estimate of $1.17B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.14B. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.96B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.05B and the low estimate is $4.9B.