Stock Surge: Six Flags Entertainment Corp (FUN) Closes at $13.97, Marking a -4.32 Increase/Decrease

Those aspiring to outpace the market meticulously engage in the process of selecting individual stocks. Strategic choices can be instrumental in accelerating your wealth.

In the latest session, Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE: FUN) closed at $13.97 down -4.32% from its previous closing price of $14.6. In other words, the price has decreased by -$4.32 from its previous closing price. On the day, 7.26 million shares were traded. FUN stock price reached its highest trading level at $14.62 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $13.3.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Six Flags Entertainment Corp’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.48 and its Current Ratio is at 0.58. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 8.53 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 8.51.

On September 03, 2025, Truist Downgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Buy but kept the price unchanged to $27. Jefferies Downgraded its Buy to Hold on August 07, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $25.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 07 ’25 when Hoffman Steven E bought 10,058 shares for $24.67 per share. The transaction valued at 248,084 led to the insider holds 13,473 shares of the business.

Frymire Michelle M sold 5,929 shares of FUN for $224,650 on May 12 ’25. The Director now owns 7,162 shares after completing the transaction at $37.89 per share. On May 12 ’25, another insider, MICHELLE MCKINNEY FRYMIRE, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 5,929 shares for $37.89 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, FUN now has a Market Capitalization of 1417596672 and an Enterprise Value of 6835117568. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.45 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.30. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.179 whereas that against EBITDA is 8.76.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for FUN is 0.43, which has changed by -0.6814314 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.1380992 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, FUN has reached a high of $49.77, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $14.13. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -35.24%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -54.45%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, FUN has traded an average of 4.22M shares per day and 5326720 over the past ten days. A total of 101.26M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 98.78M. Insiders hold about 2.66% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 109.20% stake in the company. Shares short for FUN as of 1761868800 were 17484783 with a Short Ratio of 4.14, compared to 1759190400 on 20027430. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 17484783 and a Short% of Float of 20.45.

Earnings Estimates

The market rating for Six Flags Entertainment Corp (FUN) is a result of the insights provided by 2.0 analysts actively involved in the assessment.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$2.83, with high estimates of -$2.75 and low estimates of -$2.95.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$14.85 and -$14.85 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$14.85. EPS for the following year is $0.68, with 5.0 analysts recommending between $1.48 and $0.25.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 8 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $606.54M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $643.7M to a low estimate of $572.7M. As of. The current estimate, Six Flags Entertainment Corp’s year-ago sales were $687.31MFor the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $210.02M. There is a high estimate of $214.41M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $204.37M.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FUN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.09B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.02B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.06B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.71BBased on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.22B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.36B and the low estimate is $3.11B.