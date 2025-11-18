Trading Day Review: Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc (FFAI) Gains Momentum, Closing at $1.02

Those aspiring to outpace the market meticulously engage in the process of selecting individual stocks. Strategic choices can be instrumental in accelerating your wealth.

The price of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc (NASDAQ: FFAI) closed at $1.02 in the last session, up 0.99% from day before closing price of $1.01. In other words, the price has increased by $0.99 from its previous closing price. On the day, 11.86 million shares were traded. FFAI stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.118 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.942.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at FFAI’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.24 and its Current Ratio is at 0.34. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.46 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.26.

On November 16, 2021, Wedbush Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Outperform but kept the price unchanged to $10. On August 17, 2021, Wedbush started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $17.Wedbush initiated its Outperform rating on August 17, 2021, with a $17 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 08 ’25 when Jia Yueting bought 98,000 shares for $1.81 per share. The transaction valued at 177,223 led to the insider holds 531,838 shares of the business.

Jia Yueting bought 81,600 shares of FFAI for $177,227 on Sep 02 ’25. The Global Co-CEO now owns 433,838 shares after completing the transaction at $2.17 per share. On Aug 25 ’25, another insider, Wang Jiawei, who serves as the Global President of the company, bought 10,560 shares for $2.33 each. As a result, the insider paid 24,593 and bolstered with 10,563 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, FFAI now has a Market Capitalization of 150155024 and an Enterprise Value of 237630336. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 246.15 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.09. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 370.141 whereas that against EBITDA is -1.963.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for FFAI is 5.02, which has changed by -0.20472443 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.1380992 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, FFAI has reached a high of $4.46, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.83. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -28.98%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -34.58%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, FFAI traded on average about 9.98M shares per day over the past 3-months and 7025240 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 147.21M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 137.03M. Insiders hold about 6.91% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 19.68% stake in the company. Shares short for FFAI as of 1761868800 were 33481648 with a Short Ratio of 3.35, compared to 1759190400 on 34361590. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 33481648 and a Short% of Float of 22.82.