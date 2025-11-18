Trading Day Review: Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc (KTOS) Loses Momentum%, Closing at $70.24

Beyond market trends, investors looking for superior returns explore the world of stock picking. The right selections can be a powerful driver for wealth accumulation.

The price of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc (NASDAQ: KTOS) closed at $70.24 in the last session, down -3.05% from day before closing price of $72.45. In other words, the price has decreased by -$3.05 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2.21 million shares were traded. KTOS stock price reached its highest trading level at $72.9525 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $68.85.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at KTOS’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.68 and its Current Ratio is at 4.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.07 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.06.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 17 ’25 when PHILLIP CARRAI bought 6,000 shares for $72.11 per share.

Carter David M sold 4,000 shares of KTOS for $294,558 on Nov 06 ’25. The President, DRSS Division now owns 89,809 shares after completing the transaction at $73.64 per share. On Nov 03 ’25, another insider, Lund Deanna H, who serves as the EVP & CFO of the company, sold 5,000 shares for $90.26 each. As a result, the insider received 451,324 and left with 303,114 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, KTOS now has a Market Capitalization of 11859371008 and an Enterprise Value of 11427771392. As of this moment, Kratos’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 571.99, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 90.97. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 18.81. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 9.23 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.98. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 8.895 whereas that against EBITDA is 166.343.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for KTOS is 1.18, which has changed by 1.8922155 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.1380992 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, KTOS has reached a high of $112.57, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $23.90. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -17.10%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 33.62%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, KTOS traded on average about 4.20M shares per day over the past 3-months and 4059860 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 168.84M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 165.38M. Insiders hold about 2.05% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 94.21% stake in the company. Shares short for KTOS as of 1761868800 were 9655775 with a Short Ratio of 2.30, compared to 1759190400 on 13109115. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9655775 and a Short% of Float of 5.84.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 10.0 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.15, with high estimates of $0.22 and low estimates of $0.11.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.56 and $0.5 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.52. EPS for the following year is $0.76, with 12.0 analysts recommending between $0.95 and $0.58.

Revenue Estimates

According to 14 analysts,. The current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $328.3M. It ranges from a high estimate of $343M to a low estimate of $320M. As of. The current estimate, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc’s year-ago sales were $283.1MFor the next quarter, 14 analysts are estimating revenue of $347.22M. There is a high estimate of $378M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $330M.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for KTOS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.34B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.32B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.33B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.14BBased on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.59B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.77B and the low estimate is $1.5B.