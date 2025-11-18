Trading Day Review: Tronox Holdings plc (TROX) Loses Momentum%, Closing at $3.12

The pursuit of market outperformance leads investors to the practice of hand-picking stocks. Skillful choices can be a catalyst for significant wealth enhancement.

The price of Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE: TROX) closed at $3.12 in the last session, down -7.42% from day before closing price of $3.37. In other words, the price has decreased by -$7.42 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3.85 million shares were traded. TROX stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.345 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.12.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at TROX’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.73 and its Current Ratio is at 2.72. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.21 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.10.

On September 12, 2025, Mizuho Downgraded its rating to Underperform which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $4. UBS Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on August 04, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $3.60.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 12 ’25 when Johnston Peter bought 20,000 shares for $3.21 per share. The transaction valued at 64,200 led to the insider holds 191,513 shares of the business.

Turgeon Jean Francois bought 31,150 shares of TROX for $100,027 on Aug 07 ’25. The Director now owns 772,572 shares after completing the transaction at $3.21 per share. On Aug 07 ’25, another insider, Jones Stephen J, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 8,000 shares for $3.19 each. As a result, the insider paid 25,480 and bolstered with 51,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TROX now has a Market Capitalization of 494683232 and an Enterprise Value of 3741683200. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.17 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.32. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.316 whereas that against EBITDA is 10.6.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for TROX is 1.19, which has changed by -0.70898104 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.1380992 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, TROX has reached a high of $12.72, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.86. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -20.71%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -41.79%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, TROX traded on average about 4.05M shares per day over the past 3-months and 4863050 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 158.55M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 116.83M. Insiders hold about 26.32% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 71.47% stake in the company. Shares short for TROX as of 1761868800 were 19834507 with a Short Ratio of 4.90, compared to 1759190400 on 16571444. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 19834507 and a Short% of Float of 20.94.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for TROX is 0.35, which was 0.425 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.12611277. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.97.

Earnings Estimates

The market rating of Tronox Holdings plc (TROX) is currently shaped by the ongoing analysis conducted by 7.0 analysts closely monitoring its performance.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.2, with high estimates of -$0.12 and low estimates of -$0.3.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.98 and -$1.23 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.15. EPS for the following year is -$0.47, with 7.0 analysts recommending between -$0.15 and -$0.66.

Revenue Estimates

According to 6 analysts,. The current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $687.43M. It ranges from a high estimate of $705.6M to a low estimate of $646.72M. As of. The current estimate, Tronox Holdings plc’s year-ago sales were $676MFor the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $743.36M. There is a high estimate of $769.8M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $727.29M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TROX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.93B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.81B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.87B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.07BBased on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.95B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.01B and the low estimate is $2.81B.