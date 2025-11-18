Trading Day Review: WeRide Inc. ADR (WRD) Gains Momentum, Closing at $7.12

For those desiring to outshine the market, the strategic selection of individual stocks is paramount. Well-chosen stocks have the potential to substantially boost your wealth.

The price of WeRide Inc. ADR (NASDAQ: WRD) closed at $7.12 in the last session, up 1.28% from day before closing price of $7.03. In other words, the price has increased by $1.28 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5.19 million shares were traded. WRD stock price reached its highest trading level at $7.39 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.98.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at WRD’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 10.48 and its Current Ratio is at 11.04. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.03 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of. The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Citigroup on September 29, 2025, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $15.50.

On August 04, 2025, UBS started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $12. On January 24, 2025, JP Morgan started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $21.JP Morgan initiated its Overweight rating on January 24, 2025, with a $21 target price.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, WRD now has a Market Capitalization of 2679843328 and an Enterprise Value of 813053120. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 40.54 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.25. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.981 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.354.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for WRD is 4.70, which has changed by -0.6355625 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.1380992 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, WRD has reached a high of $44.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.03. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -29.85%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -36.72%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, WRD traded on average about 7.12M shares per day over the past 3-months and 8679370 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 323.93M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 315.96M. Insiders hold about 2.46% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 15.42% stake in the company. Shares short for WRD as of 1761868800 were 7792374 with a Short Ratio of 1.09, compared to 1759190400 on 6055925. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7792374 and a Short% of Float of 3.3099998.

Earnings Estimates

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.09 and -$5.05 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$3.02. EPS for the following year is -$2.47, with 5.0 analysts recommending between -$0.77 and -$3.85.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for WRD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $689M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $602.58M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $646.22M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $361.13MBased on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.46B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.73B and the low estimate is $1.08B.