Trading Day Review: Xerox Holdings Corp (XRX) Loses Momentum%, Closing at $2.6

Seeking to outpace the market, investors engage in the art of selecting individual stocks. The right picks can play a pivotal role in boosting your wealth.

The price of Xerox Holdings Corp (NASDAQ: XRX) closed at $2.6 in the last session, down -5.45% from day before closing price of $2.75. In other words, the price has decreased by -$5.45 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3.83 million shares were traded. XRX stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.75 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.57.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at XRX’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 0.65 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 1.18. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.77 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 8.21 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 7.46.

On June 28, 2024, Citigroup started tracking the stock assigning a Sell rating and target price of $11. On August 17, 2022, Credit Suisse started tracking the stock assigning a Underperform rating and target price of $14.Credit Suisse initiated its Underperform rating on August 17, 2022, with a $14 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 01 ’25 when Gecaj Mirlanda bought 5,179 shares for $4.03 per share. The transaction valued at 20,871 led to the insider holds 21,826 shares of the business.

Letier A. Scott bought 29,600 shares of XRX for $116,920 on Aug 01 ’25. The Director now owns 58,984 shares after completing the transaction at $3.95 per share. On May 23 ’25, another insider, BRUNO JOHN G, who serves as the President and COO of the company, bought 25,000 shares for $4.38 each. As a result, the insider paid 109,500 and bolstered with 259,775 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, XRX now has a Market Capitalization of 332904000 and an Enterprise Value of 4836903936. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.05 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.91. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.732 whereas that against EBITDA is 33.129.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for XRX is 1.77, which has changed by -0.6733967 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.1380992 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, XRX has reached a high of $9.91, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.66. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -24.30%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -46.22%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, XRX traded on average about 4.79M shares per day over the past 3-months and 4140700 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 128.02M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 118.33M. Insiders hold about 7.58% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 82.55% stake in the company. Shares short for XRX as of 1761868800 were 23885566 with a Short Ratio of 4.99, compared to 1759190400 on 20881167. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 23885566 and a Short% of Float of 28.720000000000002.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for XRX is 0.42, which was 0.425 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.15454546. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 7.79.

Earnings Estimates

The market rating for Xerox Holdings Corp (XRX) is a result of the insights provided by 2.0 analysts actively involved in the assessment.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.04, with high estimates of $0.3 and low estimates of -$0.43.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.39 and -$0.39 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.39. EPS for the following year is $1.07, with 3.0 analysts recommending between $1.45 and $0.85.

Revenue Estimates

According to 2 analysts,. The current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $2.05B. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.06B to a low estimate of $2.05B. As of. The current estimate, Xerox Holdings Corp’s year-ago sales were $1.61BFor the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.8B. There is a high estimate of $1.97B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.63B.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for XRX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $7.05B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $7.04B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $7.05B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $6.22BBased on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $7.9B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $7.95B and the low estimate is $7.87B.