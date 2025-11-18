Trading Day Triumph: Endava plc ADR (DAVA) Ends at $6.33, a -3.51 Surge/Plunge

In the journey to outperform the market, investors delve into the art of stock selection. Choosing the right stocks can be a powerful driver for wealth accumulation.

Endava plc ADR (NYSE: DAVA) closed the day trading at $6.33 down -3.51% from the previous closing price of $6.56. In other words, the price has decreased by -$3.51 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.57 million shares were traded. DAVA stock price reached its highest trading level at $6.61 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.235.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of DAVA, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 4.24 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 4.51. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.18 and its Current Ratio is at 2.18. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.43 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.40.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of. The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Needham on November 12, 2025, Reiterated its Buy rating but revised its target price to $9 from $12 previously.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 13 ’25 when Lukies Alastair David CBE bought 7,494 shares for $7.06 per share.

Cotterell John bought 14,483 shares of DAVA for $133,651 on Oct 31 ’25. On Dec 24 ’24, another insider, Druskin Ben, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 215 shares for $31.02 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, DAVA now has a Market Capitalization of 343893728 and an Enterprise Value of 530792992. As of this moment, Endava’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 31.71, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 5.04. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.27 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.46. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.703 whereas that against EBITDA is 9.14.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for DAVA is 1.33, which has changed by -0.74913955 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.1380992 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, DAVA has reached a high of $34.94, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.52. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -28.81%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -60.01%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, DAVA traded about 1.33M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, DAVA traded about 1677240 shares per day. A total of 42.66M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 42.66M. Insiders hold about 0.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 56.62% stake in the company. Shares short for DAVA as of 1761868800 were 2405833 with a Short Ratio of 1.81, compared to 1759190400 on 2825790. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2405833 and a Short% of Float of 7.19.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 7.0 different market analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.22, with high estimates of $0.24 and low estimates of $0.2.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.84 and $0.7 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.79. EPS for the following year is $0.97, with 11.0 analysts recommending between $1.09 and $0.75.

Revenue Estimates

4 analysts predict $180.15M in revenue for. The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $181.1M to a low estimate of $179M. As of. The current estimate, Endava plc ADR’s year-ago sales were $195.59MFor the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $186.41M. There is a high estimate of $187.12M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $185.8M.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DAVA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $748.87M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $725.1M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $737.69M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $772.25MBased on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $767.14M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $794.06M and the low estimate is $741.3M.