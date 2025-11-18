Trading Day Triumph: Fluence Energy Inc (FLNC) Ends at $17.23, a -3.80 Surge/Plunge

Investors seeking to outperform the market often focus on hand-picking stocks. Selecting the right ones has proven to be a key factor in boosting wealth.

Fluence Energy Inc (NASDAQ: FLNC) closed the day trading at $17.23 down -3.80% from the previous closing price of $17.91. In other words, the price has decreased by -$3.80 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4.91 million shares were traded. FLNC stock price reached its highest trading level at $18.09 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $16.92.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of FLNC, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.87 and its Current Ratio is at 1.64. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.97.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 12 ’25 when Arnold Cynthia A bought 33,000 shares for $5.90 per share. The transaction valued at 194,641 led to the insider holds 86,202 shares of the business.

Boll Rebecca bought 78,258 shares of FLNC for $288,480 on Apr 22 ’25. On Apr 15 ’25, another insider, Boll Rebecca, who serves as the Officer of the company, bought 78,257 shares for $3.74 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, FLNC now has a Market Capitalization of 3144581376 and an Enterprise Value of 2343905280. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.28 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.53. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.957 whereas that against EBITDA is -271.663.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for FLNC is 2.90, which has changed by -0.15078235 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.1380992 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, FLNC has reached a high of $24.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.46. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 14.95%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 102.01%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, FLNC traded about 7.26M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, FLNC traded about 8197150 shares per day. A total of 130.86M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 95.64M. Insiders hold about 27.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 57.48% stake in the company. Shares short for FLNC as of 1761868800 were 21100219 with a Short Ratio of 2.91, compared to 1759190400 on 22627917. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 21100219 and a Short% of Float of 32.770002.

Earnings Estimates

The stock of Fluence Energy Inc (FLNC) is currently in the spotlight, with 6.0 analysts actively rating and assessing its market standing.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.2, with high estimates of -$0.09 and low estimates of -$0.26.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.05 and -$0.32 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.19. EPS for the following year is $0.0, with 8.0 analysts recommending between $0.09 and -$0.11.

Revenue Estimates

15 analysts predict $1.39B in revenue for. The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.51B to a low estimate of $1.34B. As of. The current estimate, Fluence Energy Inc’s year-ago sales were $1.23BFor the next quarter, 15 analysts are estimating revenue of $403.08M. There is a high estimate of $658M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $237.6M.

A total of 18 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FLNC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.73B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.56B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.61B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.7BBased on 19 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.24B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.85B and the low estimate is $2.88B.