Trading Day Triumph: NuScale Power Corporation (SMR) Ends at $21.06, a -6.19 Surge/Plunge

NuScale Power Corporation (NYSE: SMR) closed the day trading at $21.06 down -6.19% from the previous closing price of $22.45. In other words, the price has decreased by -$6.19 from its previous closing price. On the day, 24.55 million shares were traded. SMR stock price reached its highest trading level at $22.55 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $20.56.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of SMR, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.62 and its Current Ratio is at 1.62. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of. The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Cantor Fitzgerald on October 21, 2025, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $55.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 10 ’25 when Fluor Corp bought 110,936,472 shares for $32.46 per share.

FLUOR CORP sold 820,861 shares of SMR for $33,389,113 on Oct 07 ’25. The Director now owns 87,900 shares after completing the transaction at $40.68 per share. On Oct 08 ’25, another insider, FLUOR CORP, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 87,900 shares for $39.58 each. As a result, the insider received 3,479,063 and left with 0 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SMR now has a Market Capitalization of 3530904576 and an Enterprise Value of 2445228032. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 98.37 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.26. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 38.269 whereas that against EBITDA is -18.178.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for SMR is 2.16, which has changed by -0.16913396 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.1380992 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, SMR has reached a high of $57.42, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $11.08. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -44.43%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -31.57%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, SMR traded about 20.65M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, SMR traded about 23986910 shares per day. A total of 167.60M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 151.77M. Insiders hold about 45.52% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 32.93% stake in the company. Shares short for SMR as of 1761868800 were 32512988 with a Short Ratio of 1.57, compared to 1759190400 on 32361050. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 32512988 and a Short% of Float of 19.5.

Earnings Estimates

A comprehensive evaluation of NuScale Power Corporation (SMR) is underway, with the input of 6.0 analysts contributing to its current rating.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.13, with high estimates of -$0.12 and low estimates of -$0.14.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.21 and -$2.37 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.28. EPS for the following year is -$0.45, with 9.0 analysts recommending between -$0.14 and -$0.62.

Revenue Estimates

9 analysts predict $9.89M in revenue for. The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $14.62M to a low estimate of $3.6M. As of. The current estimate, NuScale Power Corporation’s year-ago sales were $34.22MFor the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $22.9M. There is a high estimate of $38.1M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $5.3M.

A total of 16 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SMR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $72.75M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $33.3M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $44.66M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $37.05MBased on 15 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $133.76M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $425M and the low estimate is $25.4M.