Trading Day Triumph: Ruanyun Edai Technology Inc (RYET) Ends at $0.75, a -0.18 Surge/Plunge

Ruanyun Edai Technology Inc (NASDAQ: RYET) closed the day trading at $0.75 down -0.18% from the previous closing price of $0.75. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.18 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.5 million shares were traded. RYET stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.7664 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.71.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, RYET now has a Market Capitalization of 25312504 and an Enterprise Value of 28703096. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.293 whereas that against EBITDA is -63.314.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RYET has reached a high of $21.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.73. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -42.26%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -83.44%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, RYET traded about 93.23K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, RYET traded about 62280 shares per day. A total of 33.75M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 12.73M. Insiders hold about 62.28% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 0.26% stake in the company. Shares short for RYET as of 1761868800 were 51844 with a Short Ratio of 0.56, compared to 1759190400 on 149874. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 51844 and a Short% of Float of 0.22999999999999998.

