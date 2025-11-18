Trump Media & Technology Group Corp (DJT)’s Ratio Roundup: Key Metrics for Trailing Twelve Months

Beyond market averages, investors seeking exceptional growth focus on the art of stock selection. The right picks can significantly contribute to the expansion of your wealth.

As of close of business last night, Trump Media & Technology Group Corp’s stock clocked out at $10.85, down -1.99% from its previous closing price of $11.07. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.99 from its previous closing price. On the day, 9.91 million shares were traded. DJT stock price reached its highest trading level at $11.22 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $10.465.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of DJT’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 42.78 and its Current Ratio is at 42.78. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.42 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.42.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 17 ’25 when Swider Eric sold 5,200 shares for $10.59 per share. The transaction valued at 55,083 led to the insider holds 18,841 shares of the business.

Swider Eric bought 5,200 shares of DJT for $55,083 on Nov 17 ’25. On Nov 13 ’25, another insider, Nunes Devin G., who serves as the Officer of the company, bought 62,058 shares for $12.18 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, DJT now has a Market Capitalization of 3037974528 and an Enterprise Value of 2687725568. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 825.54 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.33. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 730.777 whereas that against EBITDA is -15.287.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for DJT is 4.67, which has changed by -0.62939405 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.1380992 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, DJT has reached a high of $43.46, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $11.01. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -31.35%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -45.50%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that DJT traded 6.46M shares on average per day over the past three months and 6580700 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 280.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 160.70M. Insiders hold about 42.61% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 21.41% stake in the company. Shares short for DJT as of 1761868800 were 13802493 with a Short Ratio of 2.14, compared to 1759190400 on 15887857. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 13802493 and a Short% of Float of 8.37.