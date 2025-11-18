Upward Trajectory: New Era Energy & Digital Inc (NUAI) Posts a Slidee%, Closing at $3.99

For those desiring to outshine the market, the strategic selection of individual stocks is paramount. Well-chosen stocks have the potential to substantially boost your wealth.

The closing price of New Era Energy & Digital Inc (NASDAQ: NUAI) was $3.99 for the day, down -0.62% from the previous closing price of $4.01. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.62 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3.34 million shares were traded. NUAI stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.09 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.825.

Ratios:

Our analysis of NUAI’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.10 and its Current Ratio is at 2.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.29 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NUAI now has a Market Capitalization of 234908320 and an Enterprise Value of 106669064. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 253.89 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 16.33. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 148.407 whereas that against EBITDA is -8.095.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for NUAI is 1.28, which has changed by -0.662037 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.1380992 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, NUAI has reached a high of $12.29, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.32. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 29.14%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 159.11%.

Shares Statistics:

NUAI traded an average of 26.89M shares per day over the past three months and 15209200 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 52.95M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 45.77M. Insiders hold about 14.37% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 3.82% stake in the company. Shares short for NUAI as of 1761868800 were 2014705 with a Short Ratio of 0.07, compared to 1759190400 on 2119294. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2014705 and a Short% of Float of 3.61.