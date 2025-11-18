Upward Trajectory: PDS Biotechnology Corporation (PDSB) Posts a Slidee%, Closing at $0.78

Those aspiring to outpace the market meticulously engage in the process of selecting individual stocks. Strategic choices can be instrumental in accelerating your wealth.

The closing price of PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ: PDSB) was $0.78 for the day, down -7.54% from the previous closing price of $0.84. In other words, the price has decreased by -$7.54 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.08 million shares were traded. PDSB stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.845 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.76.

Ratios:

Our analysis of PDSB’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.09 and its Current Ratio is at 2.09. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.90 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.26.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of. The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, B. Riley Securities on November 01, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $10.

On June 28, 2021, Cantor Fitzgerald started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $25. H.C. Wainwright Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on November 10, 2020, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $6.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 28 ’25 when Freitag Gregory Gene bought 15,060 shares for $1.66 per share. The transaction valued at 25,000 led to the insider holds 61,213 shares of the business.

Glover Stephen C. bought 15,061 shares of PDSB for $25,001 on Feb 28 ’25. The Director now owns 78,851 shares after completing the transaction at $1.66 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PDSB now has a Market Capitalization of 42523928.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for PDSB is 1.10, which has changed by -0.598568 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.1380992 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, PDSB has reached a high of $2.46, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.84. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -22.05%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -36.78%.

Shares Statistics:

PDSB traded an average of 767.46K shares per day over the past three months and 1381040 shares per day over the past ten days. Insiders hold about 3.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 16.74% stake in the company. Shares short for PDSB as of 1761868800 were 1548108 with a Short Ratio of 2.02, compared to 1759190400 on 1814139. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1548108 and a Short% of Float of 3.39.

Earnings Estimates

. The current rating of PDS Biotechnology Corporation (PDSB) is the result of assessments by 1.0 analysts actively engaged in evaluating its market dynamics.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.18, with high estimates of -$0.18 and low estimates of -$0.18.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.8 and -$0.8 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.8. EPS for the following year is -$0.67, with 3.0 analysts recommending between -$0.58 and -$0.73.