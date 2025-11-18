Upward Trajectory: Rezolve AI PLC (RZLV) Posts a Slidee%, Closing at $2.75

Seeking to outpace the market, investors engage in the art of selecting individual stocks. The right picks can play a pivotal role in boosting your wealth.

The closing price of Rezolve AI PLC (NASDAQ: RZLV) was $2.75 for the day, down -6.78% from the previous closing price of $2.95. In other words, the price has decreased by -$6.78 from its previous closing price. On the day, 13.04 million shares were traded. RZLV stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.95 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.67.

Ratios:

Our analysis of RZLV’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.24 and its Current Ratio is at 0.24.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of. The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Alliance Global Partners on August 01, 2025, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $8.50.

On April 01, 2025, H.C. Wainwright started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $4. On January 16, 2025, Maxim Group started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $10.Maxim Group initiated its Buy rating on January 16, 2025, with a $10 target price.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, RZLV now has a Market Capitalization of 887597312 and an Enterprise Value of 738129728. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 139.198 whereas that against EBITDA is -4.63.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for RZLV is -0.15, which has changed by 0.14785993 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.1380992 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, RZLV has reached a high of $8.45, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.07. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -47.69%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -10.50%.

Shares Statistics:

RZLV traded an average of 20.13M shares per day over the past three months and 12234160 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 322.18M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 185.92M. Insiders hold about 42.29% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 16.57% stake in the company. Shares short for RZLV as of 1761868800 were 12184859 with a Short Ratio of 0.61, compared to 1759190400 on 15761842. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 12184859 and a Short% of Float of 5.1599998000000005.