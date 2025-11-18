Upward Trajectory: Stereotaxis Inc (STXS) Posts a Slidee%, Closing at $2.12

The pursuit of market outperformance leads investors to the practice of hand-picking stocks. Skillful choices can be a catalyst for significant wealth enhancement.

The closing price of Stereotaxis Inc (AMEX: STXS) was $2.12 for the day, down -4.50% from the previous closing price of $2.22. In other words, the price has decreased by -$4.50 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.63 million shares were traded. STXS stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.2024 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.12.

Ratios:

Our analysis of STXS’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.81 and its Current Ratio is at 1.31. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.48 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.43.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of. The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, ROTH MKM on January 10, 2024, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $5.

On July 12, 2022, Aegis Capital started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $6. On June 23, 2022, B. Riley Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $6.B. Riley Securities initiated its Buy rating on June 23, 2022, with a $6 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 10 ’25 when Isaac Paul J bought 38,000 shares for $1.81 per share. The transaction valued at 68,780 led to the insider holds 87,299 shares of the business.

Isaac Paul J bought 23,299 shares of STXS for $42,171 on Mar 06 ’25. The Director now owns 49,066 shares after completing the transaction at $1.81 per share. On Mar 07 ’25, another insider, Isaac Paul J, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 1,489 shares for $1.79 each. As a result, the insider paid 2,665 and bolstered with 2,766,557 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, STXS now has a Market Capitalization of 197848480 and an Enterprise Value of 198193504. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.58 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 30.82. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 6.59 whereas that against EBITDA is -10.5.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for STXS is 1.50, which has changed by 0.08292687 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.1380992 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, STXS has reached a high of $3.59, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.54. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -27.28%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -10.60%.

Shares Statistics:

STXS traded an average of 544.02K shares per day over the past three months and 923090 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 91.08M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 77.40M. Insiders hold about 17.06% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 45.75% stake in the company. Shares short for STXS as of 1761868800 were 2935324 with a Short Ratio of 5.40, compared to 1759190400 on 3160395. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2935324 and a Short% of Float of 4.71.

Earnings Estimates

The stock of Stereotaxis Inc (STXS) is currently drawing attention from 4.0 analysts actively involved in the ongoing evaluation and rating process.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.05, with high estimates of -$0.05 and low estimates of -$0.06.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.25 and -$0.26 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.25. EPS for the following year is -$0.19, with 4.0 analysts recommending between -$0.12 and -$0.23.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in. The current quarter, according to 4 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $9.3M to a low estimate of $9M. As of. The current estimate, Stereotaxis Inc’s year-ago sales were $6.34MFor the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $9.2M. There is a high estimate of $10.4M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $8.1M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for STXS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $33M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $32.7M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $32.85M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $26.92MBased on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $42.7M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $44.5M and the low estimate is $41.2M.